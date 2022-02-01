Housing Market Slowing by Design, According to First American Real House Price Index

—History has shown that rising mortgage rates may take the steam out of rising house prices, but they don’t necessarily trigger a decline, says Chief Economist Mark Fleming—

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today released the March 2022 First American Real House Price Index (RHPI). The RHPI measures the price changes of single-family properties throughout the U.S. adjusted for the impact of income and interest rate changes on consumer house-buying power over time at national, state and metropolitan area levels. Because the RHPI adjusts for house-buying power, it also serves as a measure of housing affordability.

Chief Economist Analysis: Real House Prices Increase Nearly 32.5 percent

“In March 2022, the Real House Price Index (RHPI) increased 32.5 percent year over year, which is the fastest growth in the more than 30-year history of the series. This rapid annual decline in affordability was driven by two factors: a 21.6 percent annual increase in nominal house prices and over a full percentage point increase in the 30-year, fixed mortgage rate compared with one year ago,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American. “Even though household income increased 4.9 percent since March 2021 and boosted consumer house-buying power, it was not enough to offset the affordability loss from higher mortgage rates and fast-rising nominal prices.

“Reduced affordability prompts some buyers to pull back from the market and sellers to adjust their price expectations. The housing market is slowing down by design as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy in order to tame inflation,” said Fleming. “Early data signals the housing market is normalizing – our preliminary nominal house price index for the months of April and May indicates annual house price growth is decelerating. Historical data provides helpful perspective on how house prices react to rising mortgage rates.”

Do Rising Mortgage Rates Always Slow Nominal House Price Appreciation?

“Rising mortgage rates and declining affordability have been two of the defining trends of the 2022 housing market. However, mortgage rates and their effect on home prices may not be as straightforward as many think. This graph shows unadjusted house prices in nine rising mortgage rate eras over the past 28 years,” said Fleming. “More often than not, house price appreciation has been resistant to rising mortgage rates. One exception is the 1994 rising-rate era, when house prices declined slightly and briefly. Another exception is the 2005-2006 period, otherwise known as the U.S. housing bubble, when house prices peaked in early 2006 and started to decline through 2006 and 2007. The rising rate periods during the housing bust of 2008 and 2009 is another key exception.

“In the longest rising mortgage rate era, 1998-2000, nominal house prices remained elevated as the economy continued to recover from the previous recession. This period was defined by tight labor markets, low inflation, and a higher minimum wage – all contributing to a healthy housing market,” said Fleming. “In just over a year and a half, house prices increased nearly 14 percent during this era. In the most recent rising mortgage rate era from 2017 through 2018, nominal house prices increased approximately 7 percent over a 15-week period.”

Supply-Demand Imbalance Keeping the Pressure On

“House prices don’t fall just because mortgage rates rise. Rising mortgage rates do influence house prices, but broader economic conditions are often more influential. The Federal Reserve is purposely trying to slow the housing market in order to tame inflation, and early indications, based on our preliminary house price index, signal a normalizing housing market,” said Fleming. “History has shown that rising mortgage rates may take the steam out of rising house prices, but they don’t necessarily trigger a decline. In today’s housing market, demand for homes continues to outpace supply, which is keeping the pressure on house prices, so don’t expect house prices to decline.”

March 2022 Real House Price Index Highlights

Real house prices increased 6.7 percent between February 2022 and March 2022.

Real house prices increased 32.5 percent between March 2021 and March 2022.

Consumer house-buying power, how much one can buy based on changes in income and interest rates, decreased 4.6 percent between February 2022 and March 2022, and decreased 8.3 percent year over year.

Median household income has increased 4.9 percent since March 2021 and 70.8 percent since January 2000.

Real house prices are 12.0 percent more expensive than in January 2000.

While unadjusted house prices are now 50.8 percent above the housing boom peak in 2006, real, house-buying power-adjusted house prices remain 21.1 percent below their 2006 housing boom peak.

March 2022 Real House Price State Highlights

The five states with the greatest year-over-year increase in the RHPI are: Florida (+46.7 percent), South Carolina (+46.1 percent), Georgia (+40.5 percent), Arizona (+39.7 percent), and Idaho (+37.7 percent).

year-over-year in the RHPI are: Florida (+46.7 percent), South Carolina (+46.1 percent), Georgia (+40.5 percent), Arizona (+39.7 percent), and Idaho (+37.7 percent). There were no states with a year-over-year decrease in the RHPI.

March 2022 Real House Price Local Market Highlights

Among the Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) tracked by First American, the five markets with the greatest year-over-year increase in the RHPI are: Charlotte, N.C. (+46.6 percent), Raleigh, N.C. (+43.5 percent), Tampa, Fla. (+43.3 percent), Phoenix (+42.0 percent), and Jacksonville, Fla. (+41.2 percent).

year-over-year in the RHPI are: Charlotte, N.C. (+46.6 percent), Raleigh, N.C. (+43.5 percent), Tampa, Fla. (+43.3 percent), Phoenix (+42.0 percent), and Jacksonville, Fla. (+41.2 percent). Among the Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) tracked by First American, there were no markets with a year-over-year decrease in the RHPI.

Next Release

The next release of the First American Real House Price Index will take place the week of June 27, 2022 for April 2022 data.

Sources

Methodology

The methodology statement for the First American Real House Price Index is available at http://www.firstam.com/economics/real-house-price-index.

Disclaimer

Opinions, estimates, forecasts and other views contained in this page are those of First American’s Chief Economist, do not necessarily represent the views of First American or its management, should not be construed as indicating First American’s business prospects or expected results, and are subject to change without notice. Although the First American Economics team attempts to provide reliable, useful information, it does not guarantee that the information is accurate, current or suitable for any particular purpose. © 2022 by First American. Information from this page may be used with proper attribution.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Marcus Ginnaty



Corporate Communications



First American Financial Corporation



(714) 250-3298

Investor Contact:

Craig Barberio



Investor Relations



First American Financial Corporation



(714) 250-5214