Horseshoe Las Vegas Celebrates its Grand Opening on the Las Vegas Strip

The reimagined resort includes updated exterior signage, a refreshed gaming floor and new restaurants and attractions

**For high-res images and b-roll from the opening, click here**

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A legendary casino brand has returned to the Entertainment Capital of the World, but this time, on the Las Vegas Strip.





On Friday, March 24, Horseshoe Las Vegas honored the rich history and legacy behind the Horseshoe name while celebrating its future and the culmination of a year-long transformation during its official grand opening.

To commemorate the occasion and to bring great luck, gaming icon Jack Binion, whose family opened the original Horseshoe in downtown Las Vegas, presented a special horseshoe from his family’s ranch to Caesars Entertainment leadership. The celebration also included showgirls adorned in original costumes from Jubilee! and confetti cannons signifying the next chapter for Horseshoe.

The Horseshoe Casino was started by a gambler for gamblers in 1951. As the brand expanded to markets across the country over the years, Horseshoe has stayed true to its heritage, holding on to the thrilling spirit of no-limit betting. Caesars Entertainment now operates 10 Horseshoe properties throughout North America.

“The arrival of Horseshoe on The Strip marks a significant moment for Caesars Entertainment, the Horseshoe name and the entire destination,” said Jason Gregorec, SVP and General Manager of the property. “Not only are we excited for guests to experience the redesigned resort and its latest offerings, but we are also proud to reintroduce the historic gaming brand to Las Vegas.”

The festivities continued with a special reception for invited guests at Jack Binion’s Steak. Led by Jack Effel, Vice President of the World Series of Poker, the event featured a Q&A session with notables in the industry. The panelists included Jack Binion, famed sports bettor and philanthropist Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and Poker Hall of Fame inductee Doyle Brunson.

The reimagined resort features new exterior signage, including a 180-foot-tall marquee by Branded Cities at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road. Upon entering the property, guests are immersed in the classic sophistication of the Horseshoe brand with design elements such as tooled leather, dramatic colors and the signature gold horseshoe iconography throughout the casino floor and public areas.

New Features at Horseshoe Las Vegas

The ARCADE at Horseshoe Las Vegas is a 7,000-square-foot venue illuminated by a glow of bright neon lights offering a high-energy, multi-sensory experience for all ages and skill levels. The attraction features more than 80 supersized games, including classics like Skee-Ball, air hockey, Rock the Rim and an epic claw machine, Big One Extreme. Players are transported into immersive adventures via virtual reality with games like “King Kong” and “Mission Impossible,” a four-player interactive gaming experience.

Jack Binion’s Steak, the namesake restaurant of Las Vegas icon and gaming legend Jack Binion and part of the rich history of Horseshoe, offers steaks selected from Black Angus corn-fed cattle for superior marbling and aged for 28 days. All steaks are finished on an 1800-degree broiler to deliver a perfectly seared and seasoned centerpiece, making for a memorable evening meal.

Horseshoe Las Vegas welcomes James Beard Award Winner and public television star Chef Martin Yan and his internationally loved style and Asian flavors with his first Las Vegas restaurant, M.Y. Asia. The legendary chef’s restaurant brings elements of his decades-long career and extensive travels together, giving diners a truly Yan-tastic experience with unique Yan-tertainment paired with impeccable food and beverage offerings.

Additionally, Horseshoe Las Vegas features a first-of-its-kind World Series of Poker® Hall of Fame Poker Room. Adjacent to the resort’s front entrance near the Lobby Bar, the 4,900-square-foot space offers 18 poker tables with refreshed furniture and equipment. Following the biggest WSOP on The Strip for the first time, the new poker room brings tournament-style poker to The Strip year-round. The World Series of Poker room will also honor the sport’s most legendary players with a Hall of Fame exhibit, which will be added to the space in the coming months.

Coming Soon to Horseshoe Las Vegas

The World Series of Poker returns to Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas May 30 – July 18. The 54th annual edition of the tournament builds onto the legacy of Caesars Entertainment’s WSOP, as the first tournament was played at the original Horseshoe Las Vegas in 1970. It is the richest, most prestigious, and longest-running poker series, and the 2022 tournament saw 197,626 entrants from more than 100 countries with a record-breaking $347.9 million total prize pool.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen will open this summer. It will be a prime destination for guests to watch sporting events while enjoying Fieri’s signature American-style cuisine and bold flavors. The funky and inviting interior boasts relaxed seating and vividly colored murals. Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen spans 6,540 square feet and will seat up to 279 throughout the bar, main dining area and rotunda. The restaurant will feature a colossal, 360-degree island bar with decorative liquor displays and enough LED screens to satisfy any sports fanatic. For a unique viewing experience or a private event, guests may enjoy a more intimate space in the MVP lounge on game day or for a special occasion.

For more information and to book, guests can visit caesars.com/horseshoe-las-vegas.

About Horseshoe Las Vegas

The newly rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas is located at the center of the world-renowned Las Vegas Strip, across from Caesars Palace and next to Paris Las Vegas. The 44-acre resort consists of two 26-story hotel towers with more than 2,800 guestrooms, including the renovated Resort Rooms and 244 suites. For entertainment, Horseshoe Las Vegas offers The Magic Attic, a 3,685-square-foot showroom exclusively for magic-inspired productions. Dining options include Horseshoe’s signature fine dining experience, Jack Binion’s Steak, Chef Martin Yan’s first Las Vegas restaurant, M.Y. Asia, as well as a food court, Nosh Deli and LavAzza. Guy Fieri’s newest concept, Flavortown Sports Kitchen, will also join the roster of eateries. The resort also offers a fitness center, the Blu Pool and attractions such as Twilight Zone by Monster Mini Golf, REAL BODIES, The Cabinet of Curiosities Lounge and the ARCADE at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Home to the World Series of Poker® (WSOP), the resort features nearly 70,000 square feet of casino space and a WSOP Hall of Fame Poker Room. Horseshoe Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesars.com/horseshoe-las-vegas or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Horseshoe Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Brooke Kaplan



[email protected]