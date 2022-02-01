Hood® New England Creamery Celebrates Summer with Ice Cream Truck Tour Around New England

Stops include a special appearance from Mac Jones on July 15 in Boston

LYNNFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hood, one of the leading dairy brands in New England, is celebrating summer with the relaunch of its New England Creamery Ice Cream line. Starting July 3, the Hood Ice Cream truck will be making stops throughout New England with free samples in honor of its ice cream line inspired by iconic New England landmarks.





Hood New England Creamery features an updated formulation and delicious new inclusions and is Hood’s creamiest ice cream yet! Flavors are inspired by New England locations, including Cape Cod Fudge Shop, Maine Sweet Blueberry, and Green Mountain Mint Chip.

“Ice cream lovers have trusted Hood to deliver delicious, high-quality products for more than 100 years, and we are delighted to continue this tradition while paying homage to our roots with the New England Creamery line,” says Lynne Bohan, Group Vice President, Communications and Government Affairs for HP Hood LLC. “We couldn’t think of a better way to reintroduce this line than by going on tour and bringing samples straight to New Englanders’ front doors.”

To make this summer tour even sweeter, Hood has partnered with football quarterback and New England icon Mac Jones to help share his love of ice cream and New England. Joining in on the fun, Mac will be passing out free samples of Hood New England Creamery to the first 100 participants at Hood Park in Charlestown on July 15th. Additionally, Mac and Hood teamed up to create a limited-edition cookie dough flavor, Mac Attack, that fans can receive from Mac himself for one day only at the Hood Park event.

“When you work hard, you should be able to treat yourself with ice cream that uses high-quality ingredients. For me, if I am going to reward myself for hard work, it will be with Hood’s New England Creamery Ice Cream,” said Mac Jones.

Starting on July 3, the New England Creamery Ice Cream truck will provide free samples at various New England locations throughout the summer. For updated tour information please visit @hphood on Instagram, highlights include:

Thurs., July 14 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Boston’s Children Museum, Boston, MA.

Fri., July 15 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Hood Park, Charlestown, MA., with a special appearance by Mac Jones starting at 12 p.m. First 100 participants will receive ice cream from Mac.

Mon., July 18 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at City of Boston Neighborhood Concerts, Medal of Honor Park (M Street).

Sun., July 24 for 1:35 p.m. Fisher Cats game, Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, Manchester, NH.

Fri., July 29 from 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Summer Sunsets LIVE!, Thompson Point, Portland, ME.

Sun., Aug. 7 at 1:05 p.m. for Sea Dogs Kids Club game, Hadlock Field, Portland, ME.

Tues., Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Boston Children’s Festival, Franklin Park, Dorchester, MA.

Sun., Aug. 21 for 1:05 p.m. WooSox game at Polar Park Worcester, MA.

About Hood

Founded in 1846, today Hood is one of the largest food and beverage manufacturers in the United States. For more than 175 years, the name Hood has been synonymous with fresh, quality products that taste great. Hood’s portfolio of national and super-regional brands and franchise products includes Hood®, Heluva Good!®, Planet Oat®, LACTAID®, Blue Diamond Almond Breeze®, and more. For more information, please visit Hood.com

