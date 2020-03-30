Homespire Mortgage Expands Operations in Georgia, Louisiana and Massachusetts

GAITHERSBURG, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#homebuying—Homespire Mortgage, a leading national residential mortgage lender, announced its expanded operations with new branches in Georgia, Louisiana and Massachusetts, enhancing borrower services and solutions across each state. Homespire Mortgage is a national leading mortgage lender and approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller and servicer, providing affordable loan options now across 34 states.

Melissa Hill will serve as branch manager for the Atlanta office, covering operations throughout Georgia. Hill is a recognized leader in the mortgage industry, with dedicated experience working with underserved markets. She is joined by loan officers Don Brealond, Dyshaun Love and Edward Williams.

In Louisiana, Homespire has expanded operations in two cities, with Katherine Robins serving as branch manager in Baton Rouge, while Colette Delaney will serve as branch manager of the Shreveport office. Robins has over 23 years of experience in the industry guiding borrowers towards their dreams of homeownership. Over the past two decades, Delaney has worked in numerous roles responsible for all aspects of the mortgage loan process.

Loan Officer Aldryn Tangui will be covering the Massachusetts office in Westborough, proudly serving homebuyers in the local community and extended area.

“In competitive markets like Georgia, Louisiana and Massachusetts, it’s so important for borrowers to work with lenders who not only understand the local community, but are willing to take the time to guide and ensure they make the best decisions possible when fulfilling their dreams of homeownership,” said Michael Rappaport, President of Homespire Mortgage. “We look forward to supporting our newest teams as we continue to expand Homespire’s presence serving clients in these new territories.”

About Homespire Mortgage Corp.

Homespire Mortgage is an award-winning mortgage lender, proudly operating across 34 states with the mission of guiding and supporting homebuyers to responsibly and affordably finance their dream of homeownership. As an Equal Housing Lender and approved seller and servicer with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Homespire has been helping open the doors to ownership for thousands of homebuyers since 2006 by simplifying the mortgage process and providing affordable mortgage and loan options, while delivering an exemplary customer experience.

Homespire has been named to the Inc. 5000’s List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the past three years, as well as one of the “Best Mortgage Companies to Work for” by National Mortgage News for the last two years. For more information, please visit www.homespiremortgage.com, and follow Homespire Mortgage on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

