Homespire Mortgage Donates $20,000 To World Central Kitchen To Provide Meals For Ukrainian Refugees Through New Health And Wellness Program

GAITHERSBURG, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#mortgage–Award-winning residential mortgage lender, Homespire Mortgage, is pleased to announce its support of $20,000 for World Central Kitchen (WCK), a not-for-profit organization founded by renowned Chef José Andrés. WCK provides meals for people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world. The $20,000 donation was made possible through the success of Homespire MOVE, a new company health and wellness campaign that encourages employees to record their physical exercise, like hiking, biking, swimming and walking. Reaching a combined goal of 100,000 minutes of physical exercise meant the company would contribute financial aid to WCK.

Employees tracked and recorded their total minutes of activity from April 8-29, with the company donating $0.10 for every minute tallied. Homespire’s donation supports WCK’s #ChefsForUkraine response to distribute much needed meals to refugees throughout the nation’s war-torn communities as the organization continues to provide 250,000 daily meals and food kits through its 2,000+ distribution sites in Ukraine.

As an additional bonus to the program, Homespire President Michael Rappaport confirmed he would match the initial projected $10,000 goal, doubling the donation. Homespire MOVE is part of the company’s dedicated “Inspired to Impact” social responsibility program, which is focused on increasing homeownership for veterans and creating meaningful change in the communities Homespire serves through corporate giving, volunteerism and fundraising.

“Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine, and we feel fortunate we are able to support WCK’s amazing efforts to provide hot meals for those who desperately need them,” said Rappaport. “I’m extremely proud of Homespire’s exceptional team members who stepped up in an effort to give back and support a cause of great need. Everyone got active and made this donation possible, which truly embodies Homespire’s mission of putting people first and the value of giving back to our communities while inspiring those around us to do the same.”

About Homespire Mortgage Corp.

Homespire Mortgage is an award-winning mortgage lender, proudly operating across 42 states with the mission of guiding and supporting homebuyers to responsibly and affordably finance their dream of homeownership. As an Equal Housing Lender and approved seller and servicer with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Homespire has been helping open the doors to ownership for thousands of homebuyers since 2006 by simplifying the mortgage process and providing affordable mortgage and loan options, while delivering an exemplary customer experience.

Homespire has been named to the Inc. 5000’s List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the past three years, as well as one of the “Best Mortgage Companies to Work for” by National Mortgage News for past three years and a “Top Workplace USA” for the last two years. For more information, please visit www.homespiremortgage.com, and follow Homespire Mortgage on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

This is not a commitment to lend.

Contacts

Derek Howard

William Mills Agency, on behalf of Homespire Mortgage

678-781-7215



[email protected]