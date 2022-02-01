Hollywood.com Launches All-New Tickets App, Starting With Movie Tickets, With AMC Theatres® as First Exhibitor

Mobile App Delivers a Fast, Easy Way to Buy Tickets

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hollywood.com, an entertainment platform showcasing the good in Hollywood, today announced it is launching an all-new mobile app providing users a fast and easy way to buy tickets at AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC) across the United States. AMC is the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world and a well-known innovator in the industry.

With the Hollywood.com app, users can compare several factors when shopping for movie tickets including the movie, available showtimes, nearby theaters, and seat options. With this info at their fingertips, users can compare all available combinations in seconds from one single screen in a single transaction flow. Once a user finds their ideal tickets, it takes just a few taps to purchase.

“We wanted to create an innovative way where anyone who loves movies will be able to reserve the best seats — from small or indie, to epic blockbusters — and to give true entertainment enthusiasts an enhanced experience. Coupled with one of the strongest movie slates in history, the launch of the Hollywood.com app comes at a pivotal moment in the entertainment world,” said Laurie Silvers, co-CEO of Hollywood.com.

Free for download on iOS and Android mobile devices, Hollywood.com is also the only movie ticketing provider that offers live 24/7 customer support over the phone. Hollywood.com anticipates future updates to incorporate the use of AMC’s loyalty program, AMC Stubs.

Hollywood.com was the first website to nationally display movie showtimes online. Twenty years later, entertainment lovers across the world continue to turn to Hollywood.com for entertainment content including celebrity interviews, red carpet coverage, movie reviews, movie showtimes, and more.

“As veterans of Hollywood entertainment, and pioneers of digital ticketing technology for the motion picture industry and fans ourselves, we know how to deliver an authentic enjoyable Hollywood experience via groundbreaking technology that is unlike anything else out there today,” said Silvers. “We designed our new app with today’s moviegoers in mind. This is just the beginning for our evolving entertainment platform.”

About Hollywood.com

Hollywood.com is headed by Laurie Silvers and Mitchell Rubenstein, founders of Syfy Channel, Broadway.com, MovieTickets.com, and co-founders of Misfits Gaming Group. Hollywood.com has a 20-year history of featuring entertainment content — movie trailers, movie reviews, movie news, awards show coverage, listicles, celebrity interviews, red carpet coverage, music coverage, Broadway show content, and more.

Recently, Hollywood.com announced the #BanPaparazzi movement, vowing to no longer publish paparazzi photos. This decision aligns with a move to shift all editorial content going forward to focus only on real, feel-good news about all things entertainment: HollyGOOD news.

For more information and to see a video of the Hollywood.com app in action, visit hollywood.com/newsroom.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit amctheatres.com.

