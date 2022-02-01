Holiday Deals at T-Mobile: iPhone 14 Pro On Us, Half Off Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) with Apple TV+ Included

Our best savings this season start this Thursday at the Un-carrier

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Un-carrier is decking the halls early with Black Friday deals starting this Thursday, November 17. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that new and existing T-Mobile customers can score the new iPhone 14 Pro on Us, the most advanced Pro lineup ever, with eligible trade-in on Magenta MAX AND half off Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) when adding a watch line, starting Thursday. And hurry! These deals won’t last. Plus, Metro by T-Mobile customers can get iPhone 11 on Us after their third month when switching. And the cheer doesn’t end there — the Un-carrier has even more deals this holiday season.

“We know that people are excited to jump into holiday shopping, but with inflation driving costs up everywhere, nearly half of Americans are looking for value — and that’s exactly what we’re about at T-Mobile,” said Jon Freier, President, Consumer Group at T-Mobile. “It’s not just about getting the latest iPhone 14 Pro on Us … T-Mobile customers also get $225 worth of perks each month on Magenta MAX with 2 or more lines, and with Price Lock, new customers lock in the price of their talk, text and data. Savings, value and peace of mind for the holidays.”

Starting this Thursday, November 17, new and existing T-Mobile customers — including small businesses — can get the following offers, each with 24 monthly bill credits:

iPhone 14 Pro on Us (or up to $1000 off the iPhone 14 lineup or iPhone 13) on Magenta MAX, or HALF OFF iPhone 14 Pro (or up to $500 off the iPhone 14 lineup or iPhone 13 lineup) on most consumer plans when trading in an eligible device.

iPhone 14 on Us when adding a line on most consumer plans and trading in an eligible device.

Pick up one iPhone 14 or 13 and get $700 off a second one when adding a line.

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) on Us (or $130 off other AirPods) with rebate on a virtual prepaid Mastercard when picking up iPhone 14 or 14 Plus on Magenta MAX.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) 40mm for just $150 and 44mm for $165 when adding a qualifying watch plan. Plus, more watch deals coming soon!

Value to the MAX

With America’s most-awarded 5G network — the largest, fastest and most reliable — and a plan packed with over $225 in added perks each month with 2+ lines, Magenta MAX customers get a two-punch combo: industry-leading network and major value. It’s no wonder why Magenta MAX is the plan T-Mobile customers choose the most, with perks including:

Streaming services on Us, including Apple TV+

Unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi and high-speed texting and data abroad in 215+ countries and destinations

Scam Shield Premium protection, including Scam Block and free Caller ID to stop annoying scam calls

AAA membership on Us for a year with 24/7 roadside assistance

Perks and extras every week with T-Mobile Tuesdays

… and so much more.

The best prepaid iPhone 11 deal is at Metro by T-Mobile

Also starting Thursday, November 17, anyone looking to switch to Metro by T-Mobile can get iPhone 11 for $49.99 plus tax out the door and on Us with rebate on virtual prepaid Mastercard after their 3rd monthly payment when activating a new line with a valid ID on a $60/month unlimited plan — the lowest price in prepaid on iPhone 11.

Check out all of T-Mobile’s holiday deals at t-mobile.com/offers and Metro by T-Mobile deals at metrobyt-mobile.com — all starting Thursday, November 17. For T-Mobile for Business deals, head here: t-mobile.com/business/offers/business-deals-hub.

Limited time offers; subject to change. Plus sales tax. If you cancel wireless service before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. $799.99 – iPhone 14 128GB / $1,199.99 – iPhone 13 Pro 512GB / $299.99 – Apple Watch SE2 40mm ALM / $329.99 – Apple Watch SE2 44mm ALM / $129.99 – AirPods Gen 2); if you are a legacy Sprint customer, contact us first to continue remaining bill credits. Qualifying credit, service and trade-in (e.g. $1000: iPhone 11 Pro/$800: iPhone 12/$400 off: iPhone 7) required. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Up to $1,000 via trade-in and bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4 discounted devices/account. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. BOGO: additional line (2+ total) required. Price Lock guarantees new accounts with qualifying service can keep their regular monthly rate plan price for current unlimited talk, text, and data on our network; excludes taxes/fees, limited-time promotions, per-use charges, third-party services, and network management practices. Metro: Eligible port-in required. Applicable tax due at sale. One time activation fee may be required. Limit 4/household. Redemption required for virtual prepaid Mastercard. Cards issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC.

