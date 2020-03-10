Hogarth Worldwide Unveils World-Class Creative Production Facility: Gramercy Park Studios New York

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hogarth Worldwide today announced the launch of its latest creative production facility: Gramercy Park Studios New York.

The state-of-the-art facility, located at 535 W 46th Street, is home to 15 VFX and edit suites, five audio studios, has color correction capabilities and also contains a fully supported 1,500-square-foot soundstage with a three-way CYC (cyclorama). It also houses a full proprietary print studio with retouching capabilities and a next-gen Virtual Reality Lab.

Building on the success of Gramercy Park Studios in London, the New York space offers an end-to-end creative production experience that is able to deliver agile and innovative solutions to the increasingly complex media landscape clients face today.

“ GPS has been producing brilliant work in London for many years, and we’re delighted to bring the same creative quality and talent to our New York operation,” said Richard Glasson, Hogarth Global CEO. “ This facility is a testament to Hogarth’s commitment to investing in people, infrastructure and technology in order to deliver the most sophisticated and forward-thinking content production capabilities to our clients.”

Tim Ayers, CEO of Hogarth North America, added, “ Hogarth has been operating in New York for more than 10 years and the opening of Gramercy Park Studios represents the next significant stage in our growth. This incredible new space is the future of production.”

To learn more about Hogarth Worldwide and its services, visit www.hogarthww.com

About Hogarth Worldwide

Hogarth are world leaders in creative production. We create and produce both advertising and marketing content on a global scale, working with clients and partners to develop tailored solutions that deliver the best work in the smartest way. Hogarth is part of WPP.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Martin Diaz



(305) 239-8970



[email protected]

www.RoarMedia.com