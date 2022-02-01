Hogarth Worldwide and Final Pixel Partner to Offer Global Virtual Production Services to Clients and WPP Partner Agencies

Hogarth Final Pixel Created to Address Growing Need for Virtual Content Creation

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hogarth, the WPP global creative content production company, today announces its partnership with Final Pixel, the global creative studio specializing in virtual production for film, TV and advertising.

The partnership will establish Hogarth Final Pixel as a worldwide leader in using virtual production to power end-to-end content creation, bringing to life this new approach for creating and making, for both clients and WPP agency partners.

Final Pixel is a pioneer and award-winning industry expert in virtual production for film, TV and advertising. Having created work for Discovery, Scripps, ABC and award-winning national advertising campaigns for Shutterstock, they regularly invest in research and development in the latest technology and techniques in virtual production. Final Pixel also runs an international Epic Games authorized training academy to train and upskill professionals in the industry on virtual production techniques.

Hogarth Final Pixel will sit at the heart of Hogarth’s creative production proposition, highlighting the importance of the role virtual production will have in future content delivery and experience. It will also support Hogarth’s sustainability offering in its ongoing commitment to make content with greater effectiveness and versatility, with less carbon impact and greater transparency.

Hogarth Final Pixel has established virtual production training facilities that will expand the expert talent pool as demand for these services continues to grow. The first of these state-of-the-art facilities will open shortly in Hogarth’s studios in London, New York and Sydney.

The partnership signifies the next stage in Hogarth’s virtual production journey and continued investment in technology-driven experience, web 3 and the metaverse. This announcement comes a few months after Hogarth launched the Metaverse Foundry for WPP – a global team of over 700 creatives, producers, visual artists, developers, and technologists that will service – from design to execution – brand experiences for clients in the Metaverse, and just a few weeks after WPP announced its partnership with Epic Games.

Penri Jones, Global Chief Production & Innovation Officer at Hogarth, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the incredible team at Final Pixel. They are pioneers in this space and share our vision for the future of production. The method forges creativity, production, and innovation together as an inseparable part of the end-to-end creation process – and increasingly becoming an answer for our client’s “always-on” content demands.”

Monica Hinden, Executive Producer at Final Pixel, said: “The partnership with Hogarth is a great opportunity to bring the value of virtual production to Hogarth’s clients and WPP agencies. The creative, environmental, and technological benefits that virtual production brings to the production process are mind-blowing, and we are very excited to work with Hogarth to help bring these to their agencies and clients.”

About Hogarth Worldwide

Hogarth is the world leader in creative production. We create and produce advertising and marketing content on a global scale, working with clients and partners to develop tailored solutions that deliver the best work in the smartest way. Hogarth is part of WPP. https://www.hogarth.com/

About Final Pixel

Final Pixel is a global creative studio specializing in end-to-end virtual production for film, TV and advertising. Utilizing LED walls and game engine technology, the company regularly blows minds by blending photorealistic 3D worlds with practical sets to create cinematic environments in real time. Final Pixel is reimagining the sustainable future of film production, allowing clients to achieve creative ambitions that would have been impossible, or at least financially impractical, before the advent of this new technology.

Final Pixel’s virtual production work for Shutterstock on the national advert “100% Shutterstock” has recently been recognized for industry awards by Broadcast Magazine and the Royal Society of Television.

Find out more and watch the showreel at www.finalpixel.com.

