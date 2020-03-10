Hiya Named One of Forbes’ Best Startup Employers for 2020

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hiya, the industry leader in nuisance and scam call protection, has been recognized as part of Forbes’ inaugural list of America’s Best Startup Employers for 2020. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The full list of award recipients was announced today — March 10, 2020 — and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista analyzed more than 7 million data points to identify the top startup employers. In particular, three aspects of each company were assessed during the evaluation: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth. Out of the thousands of qualified organizations in the United States, only 500 companies earned this distinction. Hiya is named #147 on the final list of Forbes’ 2020 list of America’s Best Startup Employers.

“We are honored to be named to Forbes’ first annual list of the best startup employers,” said Alex Algard, founder and CEO, Hiya. “Our employees are passionate about the solutions Hiya provides because they know first-hand how important they are. Hiya has been at the forefront of driving change to ensure consumers are not only protected from nuisance and scam calls, but have the context they need to answer the calls they don’t want to miss.”

Hiya is consistently recognized as a great place to work, and in 2019 was named a “Best Place to Work” by Seattle Business Magazine, Built In Seattle and Comparably. Hiya currently has 106 employees, with plans to nearly double this number in the coming year. The company is in hyper-growth mode and is actively hiring across the organization for positions in Seattle, London and Budapest. For more information about what roles are open and what it is like to work at Hiya, please visit: https://hiya.com/careers.

Hiya Brings Trust Back to the Mobile Call

Hiya launched in 2016 to bring trust back to the mobile call as the rise in nuisance and scam calls made people increasingly wary of answering their phones. With more than 100 million monthly active users worldwide, Hiya protects consumers from spam calls in every country in the world. Global partnerships with carriers like AT&T and handset makers like Samsung have helped to elevate Hiya’s leadership position for identifying nuisance and scam calls. In 2019 alone, Hiya analyzed more than 145B incoming and outgoing calls worldwide and alerted its users of more than 5B incoming spam calls, blocking nearly 800M of them.

According to Hiya’s recent State of the Call report, spam calls grew to 54.6 billion in 2019, up 108% compared to the previous year. As a result, only 47% of incoming calls are picked up. At the same time, a phone call is still the preferred form of communication for many industries, from healthcare to financial services to education, which underscores the importance of accurately identifying both unwanted and wanted calls. In 2019, the company introduced Hiya Connect, allowing businesses to provide meaningful context around their calls to mobile customers. Featuring business name, logo, location and reason for the call, Hiya Connect helps companies improve contact rates and increase the quality of conversations with their customers.

Hiya’s products and services are available via the market leading AT&T Call Protect, which is available for iPhone and Android here. Hiya is also available for iOS users via the App Store and Android users via Google Play. To learn more about Hiya, visit www.hiya.com.

About Hiya

Hiya brings trust and identity into the mobile call by making the calling experience secure and engaging on every smartphone globally. With a mission to provide a better phone experience, Hiya’s products and services provide users with the context needed to help them decide whether or not to pick up their phone. Through analysis of more than 13 billion calls per month, Hiya protects over 100 million users from unwanted scam and nuisance calls globally. Hiya is available as a consumer app on Google Android and iPhone and is integrated into the phone experience for AT&T Call Protect, T-Mobile Name ID, and Samsung Galaxy, A-Series and J-Series users worldwide. For more information, please visit www.hiya.com.

