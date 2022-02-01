History is Made on Whatnot as Triple Logoman Card Valued at More Than $3M Gets Hit

The most valuable modern day sports card gets found on live-shopping app

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Whatnot, the largest independent live shopping platform in the US, announced tonight that the LeBron James Triple Logoman basketball card, the most sought-after modern card in the sports collector world valued between $3-5M, was pulled on its live stream platform.

The one-of-one card was drawn during a Whatnot live stream on Friday night hosted by a seller on the platform, Backyard Rips. The card was found in a 2020-2021 Flawless Basketball box, the most expensive set produced by Panini. The footage of the card being pulled can be found on whatnotbountyhunt.com.

The company had announced earlier in the week that it was raising the stakes by issuing a bounty on the rare card, offering a 2021 Lamborghini Huracán to anyone who finds and sells it via its livestream app.

“We’re thrilled for the entire sports card hobby, especially the Whatnot community, that the chase for the Lebron Triple Logoman concluded on our platform,” said Eric Shemtov, Head of Sports at Whatnot. “This is what the hobby is all about – finding rare cards that galvanize this passionate community. We’re proud to create an environment where these moments can happen.”

