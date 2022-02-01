Hisense Launches New Premium ULED and Laser TV Product Lineups at CES 2023, Featuring More Mini LED Options and More Laser Cinema Options

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hisense, provider of high-performance televisions and appliances, reveals its 2023 lineup featuring new Laser TV and Laser Cinema options – and expanding Mini LED throughout the entire ULED lineup. For years, Hisense has touted a commitment to developing quality products with the latest technology and putting them within reach. Consumers realize now Hisense goes head-to-head with tier one brands in the industry – and wins – bringing equally great specs and features, all at a best-in-class value. In 2023, the brand is taking its commitment to making premium technology accessible even further with 14 Mini LED options for every budget; 144 Hz VRR for a smoother picture and gaming experience; WiFi 6E ensuring seamless streaming; bigger screen sizes; high-end OS and content options like Google TV™ and NEXTGEN TV (ATSC 3.0); and a two categories of Laser products, including the first-ever portable TriChroma Laser Cinema, to meet the surge in demand for this category.

“At Hisense, we believe that picture quality matters. That’s why we continue to invest in and improve our ULED and Laser technologies. And while we’re dedicated to growing our premium category, we’re not losing sight of providing value to our customers,” said David Gold, President of Hisense USA. “Hisense is delivering the latest technologies to our entire lineup, ensuring consumers have premium picture options, like Mini LED, at every price point.”

ULED is reserved for Hisense’s premium products – the TVs that feature best-in-class hardware, and software. It’s a guarantee that consumers are getting the best technology features, performance and quality. Hisense’s ULED TVs’ colors, contrast, and brightness already outshine the industry, and it only gets better with 2023’s Mini LED TVs.

U8K Series: Big on technology, best-in-class value

Last year’s U8 Series introduced Mini LED paired with Hisense’s ULED technology for the first time, and it has been the brand’s most award winning TV to date thanks to its high-end performance and best-in-class price. This year, the flagship U8 Series is only getting better with even more premium upgrades. U8K brings the best picture quality and value in the Mini LED category, more than doubling 2022’s local dimming zones and with up to 1500 nits, extreme brightness and incredible black levels and details perfectly complimenting each other. Best-in-class picture through IMAX enhanced, FilmMaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ™ and HDR10+ elevate the home viewing experience – displayed on screen sizes ranging from 55 to a new 85-inch option. In addition to expanded sizes, U8K has an Anti-Glare and low reflection screen to further enhancing the overall viewing experience by keeping TV reflections to a minimum.

U8K also features an increased 144 Hz native refresh rate for an even smoother picture and gaming experience. The series returns consumer-favorite features like Game Mode Pro, Auto Low Latency Mode, FreeSync™ Premium Pro and ultra-high speed HDMI ports, making U8K the perfect choice for next-gen gaming and cinema-quality viewing. Additionally, WiFi 6e ensures seamless, uninterrupted streaming of high-definition content.

As the demand for OTA 4K content continues to rise among consumers, U8K offers an integrated NEXTGEN TV (ATSC 3.0) tuner for high-quality over-the-air broadcast content. Incredible immersive sound with Dolby Atmos® creates a multi-dimensional experience while eARC and WiSA SoundSend support enable wireless sound hookup. Delivering even more premium technology at a competitive price, the flagship U8K is a testament to Hisense’s brand values and innovation.

U7K Series: Go big with gaming and Mini LED

The U7 Series is going big in 2023 with next-level gaming upgrades and screen size options. With the series’ first Mini LED upgrade paired with Hisense’s ULED technology, Quantum Dot and Calman ready for optimized color, the U7K pushes Hisense’s premium pictures options even further. Additional picture quality capabilities like Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HLR Quantum Dot, IMAX Enhanced, and FilmMaker Mode ensure the U7 Series continues to exceed expectations for its premium performance at a competitive value.

Gamers will be thrilled that the U7K packs in even more additions to support next-gen consoles, including an upgraded 144Hz Variable Refresh Rate for smooth, tear-free motion. Newly equipped with a Gaming Bar, Eyesafe Certification and returning the popular Game Mode Pro, U7K delivers a top-notch gaming experience without a massive price tag. Additional features like automatic low-latency mode (ALLM), FreeSync™ Premium Pro, HDR 10+ Gaming and Dolby Vision deliver Dolby Vision deliver full-spectrum visuals for the ultimate gaming experience while support for ultra-high speed HDMI ports deliver fluid game play with instant response times and minimal motion blur.

Premium audio enhancements such as Dolby Atmos immersive audio along with support for eARC and WiSA SoundSend pack in premium performance, and with screen sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches – there’s even more to love with the U7K. Additionally, the NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner enables 4K HDR picture quality, Dolby audio with immersive sound, voice services like dialogue enhancement, consistent loudness, and interactive services. All these upgrades and more ensure U7K brings an impressive feature set, performance and leading value in 2023.

U6K Series: Mini LED for the Masses

In 2022 the U6 Series wowed as one of the most impressive budget TVs, and this year, Hisense continues its dedication to making the latest TV technology attainable to the masses by bringing Mini LED all the way to this entry-level premium model. Packing a punch with ULED paired with Mini LED technology, Quantum Dot, more local dimming zones, higher peak brightness, the U6K brings the latest technology in an affordable TV.

Picture features like Dolby Vision HDR, HDR 10+, Quantum Dot, MEMC and FilmMaker Mode bring a top-notch viewing experience, regardless of the content. Game Mode and Dolby Vision with a 60Hz VRR and auto-low latency mode ensure the U6K Series is equipped with high-end features gamers expect. Dolby Atmos and eARC elevate U6K’s premium audio capabilities one step further.

The U6 Series is also available in expanded screen sizes spanning 50 to 85 inches to fit perfectly in any room of the house. With prices starting under $500 and even more options for consumers, the U6 Series continues to be a value powerhouse in the industry.

A65K Series: Extending Quality Options

In addition to the upgraded ULED line-up, Hisense is elevating its A65K Series TV. Now with premium picture quality, audio, and smart home upgrade – including a Google TV upgrade and wide color gamut enhancement. Screen sizes from 43 to 75, bring consumers even more choices for a high-quality, personalized viewing experience at a budget-friendly price.

Laser TV and Laser Cinema

Hisense’s Laser TV category has grown exponentially, and the demand and sales volume continue to increase. In the second half of 2021 Laser TV sales more than doubled in North America, and increased nearly three-fold in 2022. As consumer interest in bigger screens and better quality surges, Hisense is growing its offerings to meet the demand by expanding the 2023 lineup to include six new products within two distinct categories: Laser TV and Laser Cinema.

Hisense Laser TVs elevate the viewing experience and are ready to take center stage in living rooms. With new high-gain ALR screens that enhance brightness for a sharper picture, a built-in TV tuner, Google TV upgrade, top-notch audio quality and features, Laser TVs are the future of television.

L9H TriChroma Laser TV: Taking Center Stage in the Living Room

Last year’s L9 series set the standard for Laser TV performance with its impressive color accuracy, immersive viewing experience and vivid imagery. This year, the award-winning L9 series has even more upgrades to further transform the television experience. The L9H’s triple-laser light engine, TriChroma, features Dolby Vision to deliver stunning color and contrast, revealing details that bring entertainment to life. Hisense’s TriChroma Laser light engine can reach 107% of the BT.2020 color space – the highest and best performance on the market. In addition, 3000 ANSI lumens of brightness and HDR10 take what was an already great picture, and make it even better.

The L9H offers all the features needed for the future of television. With massive content upgrades through Google TV and NEXTGEN TV, access to favorite apps, including Netflix, and higher-quality, free OTA broadcasts are made easy. The addition of Wifi 6e ensures stable and reliable streaming, regardless of content demands. Additionally, Airplay 2 allows for easy casting of content from IOS mobile devices to the screen, and ultra-high speed HDMI ports deliver greater resolution and streaming quality to any connected device.

L9H also features a new, high-gain ALR screen that brings a vibrant, crystal-clear picture in any light conditions, making it the perfect addition to any room. The new ALR screen’s easy image calibration and newly designed frame for a seamless and more intuitive installation process ensure a faster setup than ever before. The L9H comes in both 100” and 120” screen sizes making it the perfect choice as a home’s main TV.

L5H 4K Smart Laser TV: Entry to the Big Screen Experience

As interest in cinema-quality viewing experiences show no signs of slowing, the L5H offers an affordable entry point to the Laser TV category. Equipped with a single X-Fusion Blue Laser Light Source and new support for Dolby Vision to further enhance the viewing experience, the L5 brings a bright picture and immersive experience to any setting.

The addition of a high-gain ALR screen designed to operate in all lighting conditions – including broad daylight ensures L5H provides an optimal television experience in any room. Features like FilmMaker mode, a Google TV upgrade, the addition of Netflix, NEXTGEN TV and Airplay 2 bring endless content options. With WiFi 6e and ultra high-speed HDMI ports streaming is optimized for every type of content.

40W speakers embedded within and Dolby Atmos® for immersive, spatial sound, auto low latency mode, and eARC capabilities deliver an equally impressive home audio experience for the L5H. With a bright picture, content features, the option of a 100” or 120” screen size and impressive audio, the L5H is the perfect starting package for those looking to elevate and upgrade their main TV to the big screen.

Hisense’s Laser Cinema category brings the cinema home with new upgrades, bigger sizes, more flexibility, and a wide range of price points to home theater enthusiasts this year. With over 15 awards last year including designations like Best of Show and Editors Choice, Hisense’s Laser Cinemas deliver excellent performance at an incredible value.

PL1 Laser Cinema: The Gateway to Home Theater

Hisense’s new PL1 Laser Cinema is a versatile option that puts ultra short throw technology within reach, meeting the growing demand in laser cinema. With an auto-focus, adjustable lens ranging 80” to 120” inches, PL1 allows for flexibility in screen size and a variety of home theater setups.

A single X-Fusion Laser Light Source, 2100 lumens and both Blue Laser and Phosphor Color Filter Lasers create a bright, sharp picture with versatility for any new or existing home theater setup. The endless Google TV content options are projected in 4K UHD picture, and the adjustable lens enables those already familiar with a projector setup to use their preferred screen. With versatile and accessible features, PL1 makes the perfect entry to the Laser Cinema category.

PX2-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema: Versatile, High-End Home Theater

The PX2-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinemas bring impressive color accuracy, vivid imagery, and versatility. Reaching up to 2400 ANSI lumens peak brightness, and featuring Dolby Vision and HDR10, enhancing that clarity further, PX2-PRO delivers an immersive, unforgettable experience for home theater enthusiasts.

With versatility still top of mind, the PX2-PRO features the popular powered digital lens focus system, enabling razor-sharp images in sizes ranging from 90 to 130-inches diagonal and more options for customization for new or existing home theaters – including flexibility to use an existing screen. With the addition of Google TV, ultra-high speed HDMI ports and Airplay 2, PX2-PRO offers an incredible range of content and streaming options. With new upgrades and a best-in-class home theater experience, PX2-PRO is a versatile, UST solution at an affordable price.

Hisense Smart Mini Projector: Take the Theater Experience Anywhere

Hisense is also introducing an entirely new product that makes laser technology accessible in a variety of settings and a new form factor: the Smart Mini Projector. The Smart Mini Projector introduces Hisense’s largest screen size option to date: 150-inches, while creating a new, portable category of Laser Cinema.

Featuring a TriChroma triple laser light engine, the Smart Mini Projector delivers a vivid, immersive movie theater anywhere – picture room to room and even outdoors. The Smart Mini Projector’s portable size allows for easy transport, while its ease of setup creates endless viewing opportunities with Dolby Vision and HDR10 to further enhance the 4K UHD picture. The addition of Dolby Atmos, DTS audio and two 20W JBL speakers create an impressive, portable soundscape.

The Smart Mini Projector also brings Hisense’s own world-renowned VIDAA Smart TV OS and its content platform to the 2023 lineup. Available in more than 170 countries and territories, VIDAA is one of the fastest growing operating systems in the market with over 1 billion hours of content being streamed every month.

With a unique search system that allows users to easily find content from local and global video streaming applications, audiences can access the App store with hundreds of integrated applications and content partnerships, including Netflix, Disney+, FIFA+, and Apple TV. VIDAA’s Smart TV OS and content platform offers more options than ever and continues to place consumers at the center of the experience. With Hisense’s most versatile screen size options, 65 to 150-inches, and only portable setup, the Smart Mini Projector creates more viewing flexibility than ever before.

Google TV

Google TV is now available on Hisense ULED TVs and Laser products, aside from the Smart Mini Projector, giving viewers access to 700,000+ movies and TV shows, live TV, and 10,000+ apps including popular platforms like YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more – all in one place. Google TV brings entertainment across apps and subscriptions and organizes them based on preferences. The unique multi-user functionality offers everyone in the household their own Google TV profile – including dedicated kids profiles – to provide a highly personalized and streamlined experience and catered entertainment to whoever is watching. Google TV goes beyond entertainment, with the ability to cast from a smartphone to the TV with Chromecast built-in™. With hands free voice control built into all Hisense ULED Google TVs, customers can set aside their remote and simply use their voice to search and access entertainment, get answers, control the TV and smart home devices, and streamline their day. Just ask Google.

Hisense is showcasing its entire 2023 product lineup, including the new ULED Mini LED, Laser TV and Laser Cinema products, January 5-8, 2023, in the LVCC, Central Hall – Booth 16659.

To learn more about all of Hisense's premium offerings, visit Hisense-usa.com

About Hisense USA Corporation and Hisense Company, LTD.

Established in 2001, Hisense USA Corporation offers a range of technology products including televisions, laser TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, beverage coolers, and freezers – with a mission of delivering feature-packed products at a fraction of the cost. Hisense USA Corporation is a subsidiary of Hisense Company, Ltd., a multi-national consumer technology manufacturer and one of the largest television brands in the world.

