HiRide Launches HiQ

A Social Gaming App to Promote Meaningful Interactions During the Pandemic

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Facedrivegivesback—Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV: FD), a Canadian “people-and-planet-first” tech business ecosystem, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, HiRide Share Ltd. (“HiRide”), the first-of-its-kind long-distance, socially responsible ridesharing and car-pooling business, has launched “HiQ”, a social gaming application.

HiQ serves as an organic addition to “HiRide Social”, HiRide’s recently introduced and virally growing socializing app. Both of these apps have been developed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, distinctly manifesting HiRide’s and Facedrive’s determination to help young Canadians cope with negative effects of social isolation.

HiQ is designed to encourage people to socialize, make new connections, and keep their minds stimulated by competing in various trivia games. The app’s algorithm is built to match users that have similar interests, thus offering an environment conducive to the creation of meaningful peer-to-peer connections from the comfort of users’ homes. Moreover, users will have the opportunity to win cash prizes, as well as merchandise and incentives by HiRide’s and Facedrive’s corporate partners, for competing in weekly trivia challenges.

The first round of trivia challenges on the HiQ platform will commence on June 21, 2020, at 12:00 am (EST). Users will compete and collect points until June 27, 2020, at 11:59 pm (EST), when the top ten winners based on the highest number of points collected will be announced. Each subsequent round will run for seven days starting at 12:00 am (EST) every Sunday, and end at 11:59 pm (EST) the following Saturday.

The trivia questions are divided into several categories for users to be able to compete in the areas of knowledge in which they are most interested. This gives users the opportunity to improve their proficiency in various fields and demonstrate it in entertaining, fun-filled competition with peers.

HiQ is currently available for download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Some of the avenues of distribution of HiQ are expected to be through partnerships with colleges and universities, such as University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University. HiRide expects that in the next 90 days, additional features including voice and video chat options will be added within the HiQ app to further increase user engagement.

“At HiRide, we are committed to helping people foster a community and build a sense of belonging. HiQ is our newest initiative to encourage building connections and practice social distancing”, said Akshat Soni, CEO of HiRide. “Our company has been founded on the principles of driving human connection, and the need for this has become even more apparent during these unprecedented times”, added Soni.

HiRide’s continued efforts to bring about positive social change resonates strongly with the vision and mission of Facedrive. Driven by commitments to the causes of social and environmental responsibility, both companies prioritize the needs of people and the environment in every community that they serve, and are dedicated to keeping these commitments as they expand throughout Canada and internationally.

About HiRide

HiRide is an evolution in car-pooling. HiRide is an innovative, first-of-its-kind long-distance travel car-pooling app that seeks to change the face of transportation for commuters. HiRide’s mission is to transport students and professionals all across the globe to their desired destinations while reducing the negative impact of the ridesharing segment on the environment. HiRide is an entirely new, people powered global transport network that connects drivers with empty seats to passengers looking for a ride. HiRide’s goal is to make travel and social life efficient as well as more affordable for its members worldwide. This is achieved through its offering of an innovative platform, dedicated customer service, and a fast-growing community of users.

For more about HiRide, visit www.hiride.ca.

About Facedrive

Facedrive is a multi-faceted “people-and-planet first” platform offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. Facedrive rideshare was the first to offer green transportation solutions in the TaaS space, planting thousands of trees and giving users a choice between EVs, hybrids and conventional vehicles. Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise created from sustainably sourced materials. Facedrive Foods offers contactless deliveries of healthy foods right to consumers’ doorsteps. Facedrive Health develops innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges of the day. Facedrive is changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone.

For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com.

