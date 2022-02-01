HireRight to Attend 2022 HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

– Attendees invited to Expo Booth #3210 to learn how HireRight helps businesses hire with speed, precision, and innovation –

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HireRight (NYSE: HRT), a leading provider of global background screening services and workforce solutions, will be exhibiting at the 2022 HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, taking place September 13-16, 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As the industry’s leading independent event for more than 20 years, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition has been a key catalyst for tens of thousands of human resource and information technology executives in their quest to leverage technology and secure the human resource department’s role as a vital component in a company’s overall success.

Attendees visiting HireRight at Booth #3210 will be able to find out more about the power of HireRight’s applicant tracking system (ATS) partnerships, with over 50 human capital management and ATS partnerships, and over 70 integrated solutions available.

“We are looking forward to exhibiting at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition this year and connecting with other industry leaders from all over the globe to share ideas about the future of HR technology,” said Scott Collins, Chief Revenue Officer at HireRight. “This event provides a unique opportunity to connect with thousands of senior HR professionals, with many searching for innovative ways to speed up their time to hire without compromising the background check precision needed to hire with confidence.”

During the Conference, Alonzo Martinez, HireRight’s Associate General Counsel, will present in the HR Tech Talks Theater at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14. During his 20-minute session, titled “Racing to the Finish – Technology Aiding Employers Is Currently Outpacing Regulation – Who Will Win?”, he will discuss employment and privacy law implications affecting the employer of tomorrow.

“Virtual reality and artificial intelligence impart significant compliance considerations for employers,” said Mr. Martinez. “With the increased adoption of technologies supporting hiring, promotion, and other decisions affecting employment and the workplace, employers are advised to consider the thresholds of the law as it exists today.”

For more information, go to HireRight.com or visit Booth #3210 at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition.

About HireRight

HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions, providing comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services. HireRight offers services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into its customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2021, HireRight screened over 29 million job applicants, employees, and contractors for its more than 40,000 customers around the globe and processed over 110 million screens. For more information, visit www.HireRight.com.

