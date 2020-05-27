Hily Dating App Comes to Japan to Bring People Closer in Times of Social Distancing

One of the fastest-growing dating apps in the world that gathered more than 11 Million users just in one year, is now available to Japanese singles

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hily, a Las Vegas-based dating app with more than 16 Million users around the globe, is now available in Japan, the company announced today. Hily’s primary goal is to provide its users with better communication.

“We know how hard it can be to start a talk or to come up with interesting talking points with a person that you’ve never met before. However, you have to be able to start or support a great conversation for things to go further. That’s why our app is all about quality and great communication. In times of social distancing, it became even more important,” says Hily’s Head of Business Development Halyna Virt.

With the features making communication easier, Hily expects to give more opportunities to Japanese singles to meet people and get along better. These are the main two reasons why almost half of the people in Japan who want to get married can’t find a suitable partner, according to the 2019 government survey.

The app matches the users based on more than 40 entry points. Hily takes into account not only looks and geography but lifestyle, backgrounds, interests, and even compatibility rates.

Hily’s newest feature called Compatibility Quiz makes that possible: the users can check if they are compatible with people they want to swipe right on. The system will show detailed results with points they had in common and a description of their prospective relationship. The quiz was created by a clinical psychologist and an expert on the romantic show “Marriage At First Sight,” Dr. Joseph Cilona.

Hily offers a custom list of ice-breakers that help singles be more confident about their opening lines. Also, the app has video calls that can be used to arrange virtual dates, whether singles are self-quarantined or just too busy with work to go out but still need to establish an emotional connection.

“We’ve run lots of tests, and we know that Hily’s features would be a perfect fit for Japanese singles. For example, we’ve noticed that Japanese singles love watching stories on the app. They do it at least two times more often than our other users. Our features will also come in handy to those who are busy with work or too shy to make the first move,” says Alex Pasykov, Hily’s CEO.

During the quarantine, Japanese singles have become twice more active on the dating app, Hily’s research shows.

For Hily, the Japanese launch is the first move to Asia. Last year, the dating app successfully rolled out to more than 20 countries in Europe and Latin America. The app is now available both on Apple and Android.

About Hily

Hily (an acronym for “Hey, I like you”) has been on the market since 2017 and now has more than 16 million users around the globe. Hily is a regular name on SensorTower top-grossing dating apps ratings.

Hily’s primary focus is communication between its users. It continually introduces features that can help everybody start memorable conversations that can lead to something great.

Contacts

Vita Kushmhyruk



PR Manager



[email protected]

Twitter

Instagram