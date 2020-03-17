HighRadius Accelerates Mid-Market Expansion by Adding Software Veteran

Former BMC Software Operating Executive Joins HighRadius to Support Increasing Demand in Mid-Market Segment

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—HighRadius, a fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in automating the order-to-cash and treasury management processes, today announced the addition of Shayne Higdon as General Manager, Mid-Market. Shayne will lead HighRadius’ growth plans across Mid-Market Integrated Receivables and Treasury as a business unit encompassing marketing, sales, consulting and product.





Shayne brings 25 years of experience in the software industry. In recent years, he has held senior leadership roles at both public and private companies, including BMC Software, where he was Senior Vice President Strategy & Operations and President of the Performance and Analytics business unit, and Senior Vice President & General Manager at Quest Software. Shayne was a member of the board of directors at JAMF Software, a leading Mac and iOS management company, prior to its acquisition by Vista Equity Partners.

“The growing demand for Integrated Receivables and Treasury in the mid-market segment is a repeat of what we saw in the enterprise segment a few years ago,” said Sashi Narahari, Founder and CEO of HighRadius. “Having Shayne join HighRadius at this point is ideal given that we have proven there is a vast and untapped market for HighRadius solutions in the mid-market. Shayne’s combination of strategic and operational experience in mid-market and a track record of growing bookings, new customers, channels, product, and product teams were a perfect fit for us.”

“The hundreds of mid-market customers HighRadius has acquired in a short span of time speak loud and clear. The gaps in order-to-cash and Treasury capabilities of ERPs like Oracle NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Sage Intacct and Infor CloudSuite are insufficient to meet their needs,” said Shayne Higdon. “HighRadius has proven they address an important need for this segment of the market, and I’m excited about joining the team to accelerate growth in the mid-market.”

This is echoed by Ardent Mills, one of HighRadius’ customers. “At Ardent Mills, our key consideration for an accounts receivable automation solution was seamless integration with our ERP systems and a modular but integrated approach that caters to various A/R functions. HighRadius fit the bill and helped us transform our complex deductions process,” said Jill Barnes, Sr. Manager AR & Treasury Operations at Ardent Mills.

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that leverages Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous Systems to help companies automate Accounts Receivable and Treasury processes. The HighRadius® Integrated Receivables platform reduces cycle times in your order-to-cash process through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, electronic billing and payment processing, cash application, deductions, and collections. HighRadius® Treasury Management Applications help teams achieve touchless cash management, accurate cash forecasting and seamless bank reconciliation. Powered by the Rivana™ Artificial Intelligence Engine and Freeda™ Digital Assistant for order-to-cash teams, HighRadius enables teams to leverage machine learning to predict future outcomes and automate routine labor-intensive tasks. The radiusOne™ B2B payment network allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers, closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable processes. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months. To learn more, please visit www.highradius.com.

