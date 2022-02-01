High-Goal Polo Players Fred Mannix and Luis Escobar to Play in South Florida’s Crypto Polo Cup

Palm Beach, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – April 6, 2022) – High-goal polo players Fred Mannix and Luis Escobar will take on this year’s Crypto Polo Cup, the first event to combine the elite sport of polo with the revolutionizing tech industry.

High-goal polo players Fred Mannix and Luis Escobar to lead the charge in the first-ever Crypto Polo Cup in South Florida this week.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8653/119544_3331c98b8470a87e_001full.jpg

Mannix will be leading the charge for one of the participating teams, which is sponsored by Oly Sport. As an active crypto investor and star polo player, Mannix is currently the captain of the Algeria Polo Team, Canada’s only high-goal polo franchise. He has invested in various projects in the crypto space, and by participating in this year’s Crypto Polo Cup, Mannix is able to combine his passion for the sport with the lucrative industry of cryptocurrencies.

Escobar will be captain of the team sponsored by the MultiBank Group. Born in Costa Rica, he is a former 8-goal player who started playing polo at the age of 7. Escobar fell in love with the sport and decided to move to Wellington full time where he attended college at Florida Atlantic University. He and his wife, Georgette and their two boys live in Wellington and continue to be integral members of the polo community in the Winter Equestrian Capital of the World.

Hosted by Luna PR, The Crypto Polo Cup will take place on April 9th in Palm Beach, FL. Along with the polo match, the event includes cocktail hour, a 3-course lunch, an exclusive fashion show, and concludes with an invite-only NFT tent party. The guest list includes topnotch VCs, media, celebrities and politicians, making Crypto Polo Cup the perfect opportunity to network and showcase up-and-coming blockchain brands.

For more information on the 2022 Crypto Polo Cup, visit cryptopolocup.com and follow the event on social media: @CryptoPoloCup on Instagram and Twitter.

About Luna PR

Nikita Sachdev founded Luna PR in 2017, which quickly became an award-winning advising, marketing, and public relations agency. It is a full-stack digital marketing agency with dozens of clients across the globe. With the use of their highly skilled team, Luna PR helps upcoming and established blockchain and crypto projects reach their full potential. To learn more about Luna PR and its services, visit its website, Twitter, & Instagram.

About Oly Sport

Oly Sport is the world’s first horse racing metaverse game, allowing users to earn virtual and real land in the game. Oly Sport is an NFT metaverse game that is built with an esport structure, by using blockchain technology. Digital assets will be backed with real-world land, which has the potential to bring stability to the ecosystem of Oly Sport.

About MultiBank Group

Established in 2005, MultiBank Group is one of the largest financial derivatives providers in the world with a paid-up capital of over $322 million. It specializes in providing market access to financial instruments, including forex, metals, indices, shares, commodities, and cryptocurrencies CFDs.

Media:

Lunapr.io

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119544