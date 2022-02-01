Hexnode achieves ISO 27001:2013 certification for Information Security Management System

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#endpointmanagement—Hexnode, an award-winning Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, has announced that it has been ISO27001 certified for its implementation of Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). Recognized by leading research and advisory firms such as Forrester and Gartner, Hexnode has always been hard at work, broadening its compliance portfolio and enhancing its security strategy.

With devices logged into various networks and data packets crossing borders in today’s highly interconnected world, having an appropriate Information Security Management System in place is imperative for businesses. The ISO/IEC 27001, one of the most recognized independent international security standards, is an initiative that helps businesses establish, implement, maintain and improve their ISMS. It also makes them more resilient and agile to information security threats. Being ISO/IEC 27001 certified ensures that the company has a solid and systematic approach to information security.

“At Hexnode, we have been constructing an architecture that protects the security, privacy, and compliance of the data we handle. And ISO27001 is just another step to letting our clients know that their data is in safe hands,” says Apu Pavithran, CEO and Founder of Hexnode.

With all things going cyber, privacy and compliance are prerequisites that stakeholders check out before committing their data into third-party hands. Hexnode puts into use its best technology to cover every aspect of security, and this certification is just a shout-out to the customers, partners and distributors that the company is committed to going to any extent to protect its client information.

“Privacy and data protection have been a key area of our focus and this certification is the latest milestone in our information security roadmap, demonstrating our commitment to data security,” adds Apu.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, was developed with the mission of helping enterprises manage their device fleet. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode has been in an endeavor of introducing intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and thefts. It offers full mobility management software compatible with all major platforms, including Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and Apple TVs. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.

About Mitsogo

Mitsogo Inc. has established itself as one of the leading vendors of endpoint management and security solutions throughout the years. Mitsogo Inc., the company behind the award-winning Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management software, has been supporting businesses in securing their corporate endpoints since around a decade now. Mitsogo’s device management expertise to boost business productivity and compliance has been leveraged by companies of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500s. Mitsogo’s products are designed to adapt to the most complicated business contexts.

