HexGaming Delivers the Ultimate Xbox Controllers – The Ultra X and Ultra One

eSports Players Now Can Raise Their Game with Customizable Controllers for Xbox Series X and Xbox One S

Shenzhen, China, SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 – With the Xbox being one of the leading platforms worldwide for eSports, Xbox gamers can now turn to HexGaming’s latest lineup of controllers to deliver the ultimate competitive gaming experience. HexGaming today announced the immediate availability of new, customizable controllers for Xbox Series X and Xbox One S. The Ultra X and the Ultra One controllers are available at HexGaming.com and at https://www.amazon.com/hexgaming starting at $169.99.

The HexGaming Ultra X provides gamers with the most advanced Xbox controller ever. With the Ultra X, gamers can operate the controller flexibly, capture targets faster, and improve accuracy.

The player can flip the switches, and their trigger will go from a smooth full-pull to a short mouse “click” action.

The controller features:

Four remappable back buttons

Adjustable trigger compatible trigger control mechanisms

8 in 1 interchangeable textured thumbsticks with two different heights

Three different ergonomic thumb grip design- domed, concave and concave widened

Choice of non-rubberized grip faceplate or rubberized

Ability to save up to six different paddle mapping profiles

The HexGaming Ultra One controller features an industry-leading digital trigger mechanism, shortening the trigger’s active distance to just 1.5mm.

Additional features include:

Four remappable back buttons

Interchangeable thumbsticks

Digital triggers

“Competitive gamers know the importance of having the perfect controller, as the slightest movement can be the difference between victory and defeat,” said Ray Zhu, CEO of HexGaming. “HexGaming’s new Ultra X and Ultra One controllers will literally change the game for eSports on Xbox.”

Press Kit: HERE

ABOUT HEXGAMING

HexGaming is an offshoot company of ExtremeRate Limited. eXtremeRate has nearly ten years of experience in customized gamepads and has leveraged its expertise in innovative custom solutions to give gamers an entirely new brand for creating their controller, HexGaming. HexGaming provides prebuilt customized esports controllers for gamers to peak performance.

To enhance the gaming experience and elevate the game, HexGaming offers a variety of styles and functional customization such as front and back shell, thumbsticks interchangeable area, trigger control mechanism, ergonomic back buttons, etc. Using the HEXGAMING controller allows gamers to compete like a gaming pro. More information is available at www.HexGaming.com.