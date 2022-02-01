Heru Featured in Scientific Program with Hands-On Demonstrations at the 2022 Vision Expo East Annual Meeting

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vision diagnostics leader, Heru Inc., announced today that the company will be featuring two new testing modalities on its platform—Fast Pattern Suprathreshold Visual Field and the Farnsworth D-15 extended color vision exam—at Vision Expo East (VEE), where eyecare meets education and innovation, held March 31 – April 3, 2022, in New York, NY.

Heru has created an award-winning and market-leading diagnostic platform that is the first of its kind. Its solution enables physicians to perform 6 diagnostic exams, with 5 revenue generating CPT codes, in 1 single, space-saving wearable platform. This multi-modal cloud-based platform replaces several legacy diagnostic devices, improves access to vision care, and enables physicians to treat more patients while providing additional avenues for reimbursement, enhancing customer value.

Attendees can demo the platform and learn more about Heru’s expanding capabilities at its booth (#P1535) located on the showroom floor in the TechifEYE Pavilion.

Heru’s new Fast Pattern performs a visual field screening in 20 seconds without refractive correction and the clinical results are available in real-time. This is a major advancement that will empower physicians to screen every patient and detect progressive eye conditions such as glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts sooner. Earlier intervention may lead to improved patient outcomes.

The new digital Farnsworth D-15 extended color vision exam eliminates standardized plates or discs, providing physicians with a fast, efficient solution for detecting and classifying color vision deficiencies. The exam is billable to insurance and supported by many ICD-10 codes, providing a revenue-generating opportunity. The digital D-15 exam joins the Ishihara color vision test currently available on the platform.

To complement the demos on the showroom floor, Heru is sponsoring two educational sessions and hosting a booth lecture, featuring prominent names from the optometric community.

Sponsored Sessions

March Madness: Case Challenges in Optometry – Optimizing Ocular Imaging Workshop

Thursday, March 31st at 11:15 am – 1:15 pm ET



Moderator/Speaker: Mark T. Dunbar, OD, FAAO

Visual Fields: A Virtual Reality

Friday, April 1st at 9:45 – 10:45 am ET



Speaker: Walter Whitley, OD, FAAO

Wearable Virtual Diagnostics

Saturday, April 2nd at 2:30 pm ET



Speaker: Brianna Rhue, OD



Location: Vision Expo Exhibit Hall – TechifEYE Pavilion

The Vision Expo East Annual Meeting is among the largest gatherings of optometrists, medical personnel, and industry executives in the eyecare industry. All educational content of the Vision Expo East Annual Meeting is planned by its program committee, and Vision Expo does not endorse, promote, approve, or recommend the use of any products, devices, or services.

About Heru

Heru Inc. (www.seeheru.com) is a medical software company focused on the development of next-generation diagnostic solutions leveraging commercially available AR/VR head-mounted displays. The company pioneered the first multi-modal wearable solution, which has revolutionized healthcare by introducing several diagnostic modalities in a single platform. Heru is leveraging its award-winning platform to build a comprehensive diagnostic solution that is strongly correlated to the current standard of care, and exceeds traditional standards of care in usability, cost, size and portability. Future development includes therapeutic applications for personalized augmented vision correction.

In May 2021, Heru announced a $30 million Series A funding round, led by global investment firm D1 Capital Partners with participation from SoftBank’s SB Opportunity Fund and existing investors.

Heru was born out of the University of Miami’s Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. In December 2020, Heru announced a seed round led by Fred Drasner, Maurice R. Ferré, MD, Frederic H. Moll, MD, and a consortium of investors with extensive experience developing, launching, and scaling cutting-edge medical technologies.

