Here We Grow Again: Klick Health Welcomes More Senior Creative & Production Team Members

Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy hires more creative and broadcast talent as independent agency continues record growth trajectory

NEW YORK & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As Klick Health continues to grow and the world prioritizes health and wellness more than ever, Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy today announced more expansion of his team with the hiring of several seasoned creative and production leaders. He further confirmed that almost 30 graduating students are joining Klick’s creative and production teams for the summer as part of the agency’s paid, company-wide internship program. The program, which also hired web development, social, analytics, and brand strategy interns, involves a total of almost 60 aspiring, young professionals working on cross-disciplinary teams.

Levy announced the arrivals of Ludovic Moulin, Krista Holmstrom, and John Hastings to the Creative team, and Andria Minott, Megan Waychison, and Bridget Narh to the Production team saying, “I couldn’t be happier to welcome Ludovic, Krista, John, Andria, Megan, and Bridget onboard. They have made their way to Klick from a variety of marketing sectors, each bringing their flair and different thinking to the world of healthcare marketing as we continue to create impactful and meaningful campaigns for our clients and do our part to make the world a healthier and better place.”

Senior Creative Team Additions

Ludovic Moulin, Senior Vice President, Executive Creative Director

Ludovic Moulin joins Klick with 15 years of expertise in Health and Wellness advertising, digital, and social. He previously held senior creative roles at FCB Health Network, Publicis, McCann and Grey. Known for being a strong conceptualizer and collaborative innovator, who takes a strategic and thoughtful approach to teamwork, Moulin has worked across cardiovascular, gastroenterology, hematology, infectious disease, medical devices, orthopedic, rare diseases, and vaccines. He has created several award-winning campaigns, including the “What will you say?” HPV vaccine launch, Osphena launch, and celebrity campaign for Brilinta.

“I am thrilled to be collaborating with everyone at Klick as we guide our clients toward emotional and creative omni-channel ideas that are heavily influenced and connected by end-to-end consumer experiences,” Moulin said. “And I am inspired by the enormous amount of kindness that I have already experienced throughout the organization and feel fortunate to have the opportunity to work with everyone at Klick.”

John Hastings, Vice President, Group Creative Director

John Hastings brings his passion for healthcare marketing to Klick after holding creative director roles at 21GRAMS and CDM New York. Over the years, he has built brand experiences for clients in a wide array of therapeutic categories, including allergic asthma, bacterial infections, cardiovascular, COPD, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, epilepsy, obesity, ophthalmology, and Parkinson’s disease. He holds a BFA in Illustration and Photography from Ringling College of Art and Design.

“I was drawn to Klick by its prioritization of kindness in its culture and its unique approach to a collaborative process,” said Hastings. “Counter to common belief, unbelievably creative work can be achieved with a gentle and supportive touch. If you give smart people the right environment, radical imagination can flourish. The approach is refreshing, and the possibilities are endless, which is why I’m so excited to be at Klick.”

Krista Holmstrom, Vice President, Group Creative Director

Klick’s newest Group Creative Director Krista Holmstrom is an award-winning creative with 15 years of experience creating integrated campaigns and generating ground-breaking new ideas across DTC, HCP, and OTC for a wide range of clients and well-known life sciences brands, such as Plan B One-Step, Paragard, and Colace. Her work has been recognized by leading industry authorities, including the Effie Awards, Global Awards, Manny Awards, and MM+M Awards. Before joining Klick, Holmstrom spent 12 years in a variety of roles at FCB Health New York, most recently as SVP, Creative Director.

“I feel lucky to have a career that doubles as a creative outlet,” Holmstrom said. “I also feel fortunate to be part of a company that has a people-first mentality. I became interested in Klick because I heard from some amazingly talented people that there is something different here. They said they love it here and I’m excited to join them and do amazing work for our clients.”

Senior Production Team Additions

Andria Minott, Senior Producer, Content & Broadcast

As a Senior Producer, Andria Minott brings her creativity and keen design eye to Klick’s production and development process. With over 20 years of live-action, animation production, and post-production experience, she has contributed to numerous celebrated campaigns and productions, such as Harlequin “Make a Date with Harlequin,” Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts “Crazy Good,” Dairy Farmers of Canada “Get a Load of Milk,” and Bell’s “Then & Now,” which have been recognized with Marketing Awards, Bessies, and Applied Arts Awards. Minott is a seasoned veteran when it comes to helping creators tell stories that matter and keeping their productions on budget and on time.

“It’s a very exciting time to come onboard to a growing and thriving Klick Health,” said Minott. “With health and wellness so intensely top-of-mind all over the world, now is a great time to be part of a creative-production team helping life sciences clients help inform and influence in support of better health.”

Megan Waychison, Senior Producer, Broadcast

Megan Waychison also joins Klick as a Senior Broadcast Producer with over 15 years’ broadcast production experience at McLaren McCann, Innocean, Cundari, and most recently, Anderson DDB as Head of Production. She has contributed to global production campaigns for clients like Abbott, BMW, Canada Dry, and Dempster’s. Before moving agency-side to become a producer, Waychison started her career in audio engineering and music production. She is known for managing big budgets for global clients and staying cool, calm, and collected in the face of tight timelines and multi-faceted campaigns.

“I jumped at the opportunity to work with Klick’s Executive Producer Laura Denham and the abundance of creative and production talent across the organization,” said Waychison. “I am excited to join the team and provide my expertise to many new broadcast campaigns for our clients.”

Bridget Narh, Production Operations Lead

Bridget Narh has over 15 years of proven expertise in production management, field producing, content writing, and client service. One of her superpowers is her ability to seamlessly and almost effortlessly juggle production logistics with stakeholder management and creative content execution. She also has a gift for securing and working with top-notch talent, such as Celine Dion, Alicia Keys, Gordon Lightfoot, and NFL players. Narh previously worked at Rogers Television, Entertainment Tonight Canada, Diamond Integrated Marketing, and DDB, and contributed to a wide range of high-profile broadcast and marketing programs, including The Canadian Screen Awards, ET Canada: New Year’s Eve at Niagara Falls, and TD Bank’s experiential marketing campaign, #MakeTodayMatter.

“I joined Klick because I was looking for a place to call home and I read that Klick has this amazing work culture,” Narh said. “My life’s mantra is to be happy and balanced in everything I do, which aligns perfectly with Klick’s people-first philosophy. It’s a pleasure working with kind coworkers who embrace this value as much as I do.”

Today’s announcements are the latest in a long line of creative hires over the last couple years as the agency continues to grow. Upon starting at the company last year, former Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy Health North America, Samantha Dolin, said, “Klick is building a powerhouse of top talent with Rich Levy at the creative helm. This, combined with some of the smartest thinkers I’ve ever met, is fueling our thinking and our innovation. As the competition in our field gets fiercer by the day, it’s one of the differences that’s setting Klick apart and pushing us ahead. It’s thrilling to be part of an agency that is unlike any other.”

About Klick Health



Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over two decades, Klick has been laser-focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential. Klick was named Large Agency of the Year for 2020 by Medical Marketing + Media (MM+M), marking its ninth Agency of the Year industry award in nine years. Follow Klick Health on Twitter at @KlickHealth. For more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com/.

About Klick Group



The Klick Group of companies – Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs – is an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people and clients’ full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, and across North America. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. In 2020, the company was recognized with 14 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Employee-Recommended Workplaces, Most Admired Corporate Cultures, and FORTUNE’s Best Places to Work in New York.

