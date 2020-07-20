Herbalife Nutrition Launches Active Fiber Complex Select for Digestive Health in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fiber—Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, today launched Active Fiber Complex Select, a fiber supplement to help support a healthy digestive system.

“Digestive health is a $7.1 billion global market that continues to grow because the benefits of digestive health and its positive effects on overall well-being have been proven time and time again,” said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president and managing director for North America, Herbalife Nutrition. “Active Fiber Complex Select complements our existing line of digestive health products, so consumers can choose from a variety of options most appropriate for their needs.”

Active Fiber Complex Select is a delicious tropical twist-flavored, high fiber, gluten-free and low glycemic product that provides an ideal balance of soluble and insoluble dietary fiber to aid in digestion. Each serving provides 6 grams of the recommended 28 grams daily intake of fiber and can be enjoyed in water or added to a shake, juice or tea.

Only 5 percenti of Americans meet the Institute of Medicine’s recommended daily target for fiber intake of 25 grams for women and 38 gramsii for men. That amounts to a population-wide deficiency – what nutritionists call the “fiber gapiii.”

Dietary fiber intake provides an important role in healthy eating and nutrition habits by aiding in digestion, providing a sense of fullness to curb appetite, and helping friendly digestive bacteria thrive. It supports digestive health by supporting regular bowel function and maintenance of gastrointestinal health.

Active Fiber Complex Select product benefits include:

Provides excellent source of fiber

Promotes regularity

Supports growth of friendly intestinal bacteria

Made with non-GM ingredients

Contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners

Active Fiber Complex Select is also Vegetarian Certified and Kosher Certified, not made with soy and suitable for diabetics.* The suggested retail price is $33.00 (US) for 30 servings.

In addition to Active Fiber Complex Select Tropical Twist, the Company’s other digestive health products include Herbal Aloe Concentrate, Simply Probiotic, Active Fiber Complex apple and unflavored, and 21-Day Herbal Balancing Program. For more information or to purchase the product, visit Herbalife Nutrition.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

* Herbalife Nutrition products do not treat diabetes, but diabetics can use them.

