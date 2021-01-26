Herbalife Nutrition and LA Galaxy Unveil First-Ever Major League Soccer Augmented Reality Fan Experience

Players Efrain Alvarez, Julian Araujo, Joe Corona, Sacha Kljestan, and Ethan Zubak Will Participate in the Kick-Off

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, in partnership with the LA Galaxy, today announced the launch of an immersive ARIA 360 AR fan experience, a first for an MLS sports team. Fans can access the Herbalife Nutrition “LA Galaxy Experience” by visiting herbalifelagalaxyar.com on their smartphone. Once there, they will have unprecedented access to exclusive areas of the stadium, including the players’ lounge, team locker room, and Champions Lounge, where fans can watch the players take the field and participate in an “Average Joe’s vs. Pro’s” interactive match.

“We are thrilled to work with our partners at LA Galaxy to offer this up close and exclusive experience,” said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president and managing director, Herbalife Nutrition, North America. “We’re excited that this unique activation will provide fans with access to Galaxy players, who will share nutrition and healthy lifestyle best practices – which are cornerstones of Herbalife 24 sports nutrition.”

The experience will bring Galaxy fans “closer” to the team and its players. The experience will be available through the end of the club’s season, which is still to be determined due to the pandemic. Among the LA Galaxy players, fans will have an opportunity to engage with Efrain Alvarez, Julian Araujo, Joe Corona, Sacha Kljestan, and Ethan Zubak. Viewers will learn about the value of proper sports nutrition and be inspired to “find your inner athlete.”

“We are excited to roll out this new innovative technology that allows soccer fans far and wide the opportunity to lose themselves in this immersive experience where they can tour the stadium, interact with players, hear the roar of the crowd, and go up against the pros in a virtual soccer match,” said Chris Klein, LA Galaxy club president.

A partner of the LA Galaxy since 2007, Herbalife Nutrition continues to exude passion for sports and nutrition to helps athletes achieve their goals and maintain a healthy lifestyle, providing the nutrition necessary for the rigors of their game.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.



Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

For more nutrition information, visit Herbalife.com.

Contacts

Anna Garcia



213-745-0542



[email protected]