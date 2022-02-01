HelloFresh Launches The Pass Master to Help You Pass Delicious Foods While Passing on Uncomfortable Conversations this Thanksgiving

A recent survey found more than half of Americans have struggled with uncomfortable conversations over holiday dinners in the past

The Pass Master by HelloFresh

This one-of-a-kind centerpiece features a working conveyor belt and two “pass buttons” on each side. One button conveniently passes your holiday food favorites around the table while the other announces a verbal “pass” that playfully alerts family members you’d prefer not to answer their prying questions – helping you avoid a potentially awkward situation at the dinner table!

The Pass Master is available for purchase* via an auction at www.HelloFreshPassMaster.com beginning on November 1st through November 15th with HelloFresh donating the total winning bid directly to City Harvest, New York City’s largest food rescue organization, to help combat food insecurity this holiday season. For those not able to get their hands on the coveted conveyor belt, downloadable Pass Cards are also available for families to print and use during their meals to help steer conversations away from uncomfortable territory.

“When we learned that more than half of Americans have struggled with uncomfortable conversations over holiday dinners in the past, we knew we had to step in with an innovative solution,” said Kirsten Walpert, Vice President of Brand Marketing for HelloFresh. “We hope The Pass Master, as well as our Thanksgiving Feast specialty box, will provide families with everything they need to celebrate a drama-free holiday with their loved ones while also supporting families in need.”

HelloFresh’s “Thanksgiving Passes” Survey

Let’s talk about turkey on turkey day! Although Americans are excited about food and family, 44% of those surveyed are not looking forward to certain unwanted topics and conversations at their Thanksgiving celebrations. In fact, nearly one-third of Americans would rather stay on hold for an hour with customer service or wait in line at the DMV for an hour than participate in these undesirable conversations.

The Most Off The Table Topics – Over half of Americans think politics is the worst topic to come up during Thanksgiving (53%), followed by religion (35%) and the state of the economy (28%).

Innocent Instigators – 41% of Americans believe it's likely that someone will bring up an awkward or uncomfortable conversation at Thanksgiving this year, with most respondents believing that children are most likely to innocently spark a questionable conversation (18%).

Delectable Conversation – The majority of Americans reported that they'd rather chat about their favorite family memories (64%) or the delicious food on the table (58%) to keep things light and bright during Thanksgiving dinner.

Restful Relaxation – After a tense family gathering, nearly half of Americans will listen to music (40%), while more than a third will watch their favorite holiday movie (36%) or even take a nap to unwind (32%).

The HelloFresh Thanksgiving Feast Specialty Meal Kit

As families across the country prepare for their Thanksgiving Day celebrations, HelloFresh is also giving Americans everything they need to cook the perfect holiday meal with its annual Thanksgiving Feast meal kit. Available for purchase beginning on October 17th, the specialty box features all of the ingredients and step-by-step directions to prepare a full Thanksgiving spread so consumers can skip the long lines at the grocery store and eliminate unnecessary stress when it comes to prepping and planning.

Consumers can select either a Turkey Box (serving 8-10 people) or Beef Tenderloin Box (serving 4-6 people). In addition to the entree, each meal includes the fresh ingredients to make Creamed Mashed Potatoes, Ciabatta Stuffing with Chicken Sausage and Cranberries, Classic Gravy with Fresh Herbs, Cranberry Sauce with Orange and Cinnamon, Broccoli Cheddar Gratin with Parmesan Garlic Breadcrumbs, and an Apple Ginger Crisp with Cinnamon Pecan Crumble. A Jammy Brie & Charcuterie Board with Pear, Pecans & Baguette is also available as an add-on appetizer for pre-dinner snacking.

Prices range from $149.94-$189.90 per box, plus shipping. No subscription is required to purchase HelloFresh’s Thanksgiving Feast and orders are open until November 17th or while supplies last. For more information or to place an order, please visit www.hellofresh.com/thanksgiving.

*Data from a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of HelloFresh from August 30 to September 2, 2022, with a panel of 2,000 Americans who celebrate Thanksgiving.

**Only available for purchase within the 48 contiguous US/DC (excluding AK & HI).

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company and operates across 18 international markets. In 2021, HelloFresh delivered more than 450 million meals to customers across the U.S. With a focus on helping Americans eat more sustainably, HelloFresh is the first carbon neutral meal-kit company. HelloFresh was named America’s Best Customer Service for Meal Kits in 2020 and voted the Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Service in America in 2021 and 2022 by Newsweek. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and has U.S. offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com.

About City Harvest

City Harvest is New York’s first and largest food rescue organization, helping to feed millions of New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables. During our 40 years serving New Yorkers in need, we have rescued more than one billion pounds of fresh, nutritious food and delivered it—free of charge—to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners, and our own Mobile Markets® across the five boroughs. This year, we will rescue and distribute more than 75 million pounds of nutritious food to our neighbors in need. City Harvest works alongside our community partners to boost community capacity, expand nutrition education, and strengthen local food systems. Since our founding in 1982, City Harvest has always been there to feed our city—one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time. To learn more, please visit cityharvest.org.

