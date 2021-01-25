Helbiz Launches E-Scooters in Washington, DC

Following acquisition of Skip’s e-scooter operations, Helbiz launches new and improved scooters across the District

As an official corporate sponsor of the Inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden Jr, Helbiz will offer each rider ten free unlocks in the first 100 days of his presidency

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility, has launched a fleet of innovative new e-scooters on the streets of Washington, DC. This launch follows the acquisition of Skip’s scooter operations last month. Helbiz will be the only company in the District to operate both e-bicycles and e-scooters, which riders can seamlessly access on the Helbiz app. 720 scooters will be on the ground today and a total of 2,500 devices will be available in the coming months. Additionally, as an official corporate sponsor of the Inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden Jr, Helbiz is committed to serving all the communities it operates in and will offer all riders ten free unlocks in the first 100 days of his presidency.

“We’re excited to be launching our brand new Helbiz and Skip-branded e-scooters in DC,” said Salvatore Palella, founder and CEO of Helbiz. “As a historic new administration takes the reins to lead our great country, we’re humbled and honored to be able to serve the District. We continue to be committed to providing DC residents and visitors access to the highest quality and most reliable shared micro-mobility vehicles and services and look forward to a long lasting partnership with the DDOT to promote transportation equity.”

The new e-scooters are the Max 2.2 models that come with a fully integrated swappable battery system. The modular design of these e-scooters reduce waste by maximizing the reusability of all its components. Should any subcomponent or device be deemed unrepairable, it will be disassembled, and trained Helbiz mechanics will identify any reusable parts. Helbiz takes a highly proactive approach to e-scooter maintenance including daily, weekly and monthly inspections. This not only serves to maximize the lifespan of the e-scooters but also helps to ensure riders always have access to e-scooters that are fully-functional, safe and clean.

As part of the company’s Covid-19 safety guidelines, each device will come equipped with hand sanitizer for riders to easily access before and after rides. This is in addition to establishing increased hygiene and safety standards for staff when they work around the city and within the DC-based warehouse where the devices are housed. All vehicles will also be cleaned and disinfected multiple times a day.

Skip expanded the nation’s first permitted shared scooter fleet in Washington, DC to become the city’s largest at 2,500 vehicles. In Washington, DC, Helbiz will continue Skip’s industry-leading work, expanding equitable access for underserved neighborhoods and essential workers.

Users can download the Helbiz app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-bikes and e-scooters directly from their phones with a tap. To access the ten free unlocks in President Biden’s first 100 days, use the promo code BIDEN in the Helbiz app. For more information, visit www.helbiz.com.

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in over 30 cities around the world including Washington DC, Alexandria, Arlington, Atlanta, Miami, Richmond, Milan and Rome. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability.

