Helbiz Launches E-Scooters in Alexandria and Arlington, Virginia

Follows successful launch of e-bikes in Washington, D.C.

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility, has begun operating e-scooters across two cities in Virginia: Alexandria and Arlington. Starting today, 200 e-scooters will be available in Alexandria, while 100 will be available in Arlington. The vehicles will also be able to operate between these cities’ for riders’ convenience. These fleets follow the company’s successful launch of e-bikes in neighboring Washington, DC, highlighting Helbiz’s continued growth in the area and its commitment to offering eco-friendly micro-mobility solutions to the community.

“In these unprecedented times, when everyone around the world is encouraged to social distance, we believe that micro-mobility solutions offer the best way for people to get around while still maintaining a safe distance from each other,” said Gian Luca Spriano, Director of International Business Development. “Our goal has always been to build a strong hub in the area with a presence in the District, Alexandria and Arlington. Locals can now easily access our micro-mobility solutions that supplement existing transportation options.”

As part of its commitment to the Virginia community, Helbiz has opened a Virginia-based warehouse in Alexandria to run its operations on-the-ground, employing a full-time team to ensure its fleet is charged, repaired and well-maintained. As the state begins to gradually re-open, Helbiz plans to launch community initiatives to engage with locals including the Helbiz Apprenticeship Program, which provides career pathway opportunities in the high-demand mobility industry, and the Helbiz Access Program, which provides discounts on rides for low-income residents. Through various community engagement events, Helbiz will help drive the awareness and adoption of micro-mobility solutions around the area.

Users can download the Helbiz app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-bikes directly from their phones with a tap and simply park them at bike racks or at available designated parking hubs when finished with their ride. For additional information, visit www.helbiz.com.

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters and e-bicycles in over 20 cities around the world including Milan, Madrid, Belgrade and Miami. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability.

