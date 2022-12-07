HEINZ Launches Nationwide Search for a Restaurant-Worthy Burger from Fans

Burger lovers are encouraged to create a masterpiece to be featured in BurgerFi menus and score a $25,000 prize

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Just in time for National Burger Day on May 28, HEINZ® launches the ‘Art of the Burger’ nationwide search for the ultimate burger creation. For the first time, the winning burger will be featured at the beloved better-burger chain, BurgerFi, in Fall 2022. The artist will also be awarded $25,000.





Few things are more satisfying than burger night and the art of crafting the perfect burger. To inspire burger-loyalists to unleash their inner culinary artist, HEINZ is inspiring fans to visualize every burger as a blank canvas, and its condiments as the accoutrement that can transform any burger into a work of art.

“At HEINZ, we know not all burgers are created equal. That’s why we’re encouraging fans to think outside the box and add their own personal touches – making their favorite meal even more crave-worthy,” said Ashleigh Gibson, Head of Marketing & Strategy, HEINZ. “Through our ‘Art of the Burger’ search, we are celebrating the best in culinary artistry, encouraging burger enthusiasts to get creative and craft an irresistible, work of art.”

As 51% of Americans enjoy a burger at least once per week, the challenge provides delicious inspiration and a modern twist on the classic dish (Source: Technomic’s Burger Consumer Trend Report). HEINZ’s iconic portfolio of condiments and toppings helps elevate mealtimes by giving hungry fans the tools they need to make meaningful moments out of the mundane.

“BurgerFi loves to fuse innovation and creativity to put a fun twist on a classic staple which is why we’re thrilled to be in partnership with HEINZ,” said Patrick Renna, President at BurgerFi. “We look forward to seeing all of the new and creative submissions and incorporating the winning burger build to our menu.”

The ‘Art of the Burger’ competition runs now through July 12 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.* For a chance to win, burger lovers can submit a picture of their best burger creation to HeinzArtOfTheBurger.com or post on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #HeinzArtBurger and #contest.

HEINZ continues to champion burger artistry and has partnered with independent restaurants across the country to provide fans with burger masterpieces crafted by artists. For more details and Official Rules, including odds, alternate method of entry, and prize descriptions, visit www.HeinzArtoftheBurger.com.*

To learn more about the HEINZ ‘Art of the Burger’ competition, follow HEINZ on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

*NO PURCHASE OF KRAFT HEINZ PRODUCTS NECESSARY TO ENTER THE CONTEST. Contest is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are at least eighteen (18) years old (or nineteen (19) for residents of Alabama and Nebraska) and Puerto Rico who are at least twenty-one (21) years old or older at the time of entry. Enter contest by: 07/12/22 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For complete details, see the Official Rules. Void where prohibited.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a leading multi-brand restaurant company that develops, markets, and acquires fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurant concepts around the world, including corporate-owned stores and franchises. BurgerFi is among the nation’s fastest-growing better burger concepts with 124 BurgerFi restaurants (97 franchised and 27 corporate-owned). As of March 31, 2022, BurgerFi is the owner and franchisor of the two following brands with a combined 185 locations.

BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi’s menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides, and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” in USA Today’s 10Best 2022 Readers Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine’s Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual’s 2021 #1 Brand of the Year and included in Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies List. In 2021, Consumer Report’s Chain Reaction Report praised BurgerFi for serving “no antibiotic beef” across all its restaurants, and Consumer Reports awarded BurgerFi an “A-Grade Angus Beef” rating for the third consecutive year. In May 2022, BurgerFi ranked #1 in Eat This, Not That!’s list of top fast-casual chains that use high-quality beef products. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and ‘Like’ or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

