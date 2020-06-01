Healthline Media Announces Rheumatoid Arthritis Healthline App

New Social Network Provides Safe, Anonymous Online Community for People With RA, Delivering Compassion, Support and Knowledge

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Healthline Media today announced the launch of a new application, RA Healthline, providing a community for people with Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) to connect with others to share compassion, support and knowledge – right from their smartphones. Available immediately in the iOS and Android app stores, RA Healthline is the sixth release in the Healthline Together app portfolio and the third chronic condition app launched by Healthline Media this year.

More than 1.3 million Americans have RA, an autoimmune disease that attacks the synovial tissues within the joints. RA Healthline provides members an online destination to connect with others who have RA, to network, and to share information and support. RA Healthline is a platform for accessing the latest curated, evidence-based and medically-vetted RA information from Healthline Media, the recognized digital leader in wellness information. Unlike chronic condition groups that can be found on major social media platforms, RA Healthline provides anonymity, security and a professionally-moderated environment that delivers a safe, trusted space that helps people address social isolation – a common yet unmet need that is often associated with chronic medical conditions.

According to Todd Zander, vice president and general manager of Healthline Together Apps, RA Healthline was a logical addition to the company’s increasingly popular app portfolio, which is designed to build lasting connections with key chronic condition audiences. “Healthline has had great success with chronic condition apps because we deliver a mobile community that connects like-minded people who have the same chronic condition in a trustworthy, safe environment. Our members share experiences with people who truly and uniquely understand what they’re going through,” he said. “Only Healthline delivers the combination of actionable tips and coping strategies, along with a curated and safe environment for people with chronic conditions.”

RA Healthline includes the best and most popular social features required by chronic condition audiences, including a news feed, credible and vetted content, groups, new member matches, messaging, and influencer live chats, all packaged into a world-class user experience. Human guides and member ambassadors make the RA Healthline experience even more positive and thoughtful, and the mobile apps are destinations that cater to everyone. RA Healthline serves those who want to use their voice, those who want to observe, those who need a shoulder to lean on, and those who mentor, as well as those looking for the latest research and breakthroughs about their own chronic condition.

Healthline Media apps, including RA Healthline, enable users to keep abreast of the latest in trusted wellness information for their specific condition, including articles, podcasts, blogs, and other resources such as condition-specific groups and associations. Push notifications keep users up to date in nearly real time, while one-to-one messaging, user matching, live chat, and member search empower users to stay connected as much or as little as they would like. Healthline privacy features also ensure maximum control, and users can choose to remain anonymous if they wish.

A Growing Platform for Chronic Conditions

Healthline Together apps enjoy significant market momentum because they establish deep bonds with users experiencing chronic health conditions. Healthline has launched six chronic condition apps since 2016, including the recently-announced Migraine Healthline, as well as T2D Healthline for Type 2 Diabetes. More than 64,000 people are members of Healthline Together apps, use them nearly 12 times each month, and interact with their Healthline apps for an average of 36 minutes per month, placing Healthline among the highest-engagement apps in the health and wellness sector. The Healthline Together app portfolio also includes:

Breast Cancer Healthline – the #2 ranked app for breast cancer, launched in 2018 and rated 4.7 stars

IBD Healthline – the #1 ranked app for irritable bowel disease, the #3 ranked app for colitis, and the #4 ranked app for Crohn’s disease, launched in 2019

MS Buddy – the #2 ranked app for multiple sclerosis, launched in 2016 and rated 4.5 stars

About Healthline Media

San Francisco-based Healthline Media’s mission is to empower people to be their strongest and healthiest selves by being a trusted ally in their pursuit of health and well-being. The company is one of the world’s fastest growing health information brands with online properties Healthline.com, MedicalNewsToday.com and Greatist.com. Healthline Media’s sites provide evidence-based articles with the highest standards of medical integrity that support the modern health consumer with a whole-person approach to health and wellness. Healthline Media is the top ranked health publisher and number 39 on Comscore’s Top 100 Property rankings through January 2020. Across all of its properties, Healthline Media publishes articles authored by more than 120 writers and reviewed by more than 100 doctors, clinicians, dietitians, and other experts. The company’s repository contains more than 70,000 articles, each updated with current protocol. More than 250 million people worldwide and 87 million people in the U.S. visit Healthline’s sites each month, according to data from Google Analytics and Comscore, respectively. Healthline Media is owned by Red Ventures.

Contacts

Stacey Grimsrud



Bospar for Healthline, [email protected]