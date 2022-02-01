Headspace Health Announces Agreement to Acquire The Shine App, an Inclusive Mental Health and Wellbeing Platform

Shine co-founders Marah Lidey and Naomi Hirabayashi, along with a team of engineers, client success, and marketing leaders, to join Headspace Health

Acquisition deepens Headspace Health’s investment in delivering accessible, inclusive mental health support to people around the world

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Headspace Health, the provider of the world’s most accessible and comprehensive digital mental health platform, today announced that it has acquired the Shine app (“Shine”), a leading platform for inclusive mental health and wellness support. Shine will expand Headspace Health’s ability to provide more inclusive and representative self-care content to its growing global member base.





Founded in 2016, the Shine app serves over 45,000 paid subscribers and has reached over six million people by offering self-guided content – including daily meditations, self-care courses, and personalized support – as well as virtual workshops hosted by third-party experts and Shine’s inclusive community.

Shine’s co-founders and co-CEOs Marah Lidey and Naomi Hirabayashi will join Headspace Health, assuming leadership roles on the company’s product and marketing teams respectively. In addition to Lidey and Hirabayashi, an experienced team of engineers, client success, and marketing leaders from Shine will join Headspace Health to advance the company’s mental health strategy, content and experiences.

“The acquisition of the Shine app underscores the continuing importance of infusing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging into the fabric of everything we do,” said Russell Glass, CEO of Headspace Health. “By integrating both the robust content and talented team from Shine, we’ll be able to collectively scale the diversity of offerings and experiences that we can bring to our customers and members.”

The Shine app has an NPS of 84, over 30,000 five-star reviews, and was named ‘Best of the Year’ by Apple (2020, 2018) and Google (2019). In addition to its direct-to-consumer business, Shine services over 90 enterprise clients with its Shine at Work platform.

“After six years of building Shine, we’re thrilled to join Headspace Health to scale the urgent work of closing the equity gap in mental health – something Naomi and I have often felt first-hand,” said Lidey, co-founder and co-CEO of Shine. “We believe that everyone deserves to feel included in their mental health journey, and with our combined team at Headspace Health, we are on an exciting path to attain that shared vision.”

Select Shine content will be integrated into Headspace Health’s consumer and enterprise offerings, including Headspace in-app experiences as well as the company’s Leadership Workshop Series, ongoing webinars, and more.

“We’re excited to work with the Shine team to integrate their content, learnings and perspective into our experiences,” said Leslie Witt, chief product and design officer at Headspace Health. “We have a shared objective to expand the reach, representation and inclusivity of mental health services – with the needs of our collective members, current and future, at the forefront of everything we do.”

The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

About Headspace Health

Headspace Health is the world’s leading provider of mental health and wellbeing solutions. Through our flagship Headspace brand, we’ve touched the lives of over 100 million people in 190 countries through mindfulness tools for managing stress, sleep, and focus. Our enterprise brands, Headspace for Work and Ginger, are distributed through over 3,700 enterprises, including Starbucks, Adobe, Delta Air Lines, and Paramount; and through health plans, such as Cigna. Our members and enterprise partners’ employees have access to mindfulness and meditation tools, CBT, coaching, therapy, and psychiatry, helping them to be healthier and more productive. To learn more about Headspace Health and our family of brands, visit headspacehealth.com.

