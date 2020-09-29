HCPLive® and the American Lung Association Unveil Exclusive Interview with Anthony S. Fauci, M.D.

Fauci calls for unified pandemic response, diverse representation in vaccine trials in a new podcast episode.

In the podcast, hosted by ALA chief medical officer Alert Rizzo, M.D., FACP, Fauci discussed the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic, including modern vaccine development, serologic antibodies, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, herd immunity, pandemic preparedness and political impact on response.

In the podcast, Fauci noted the impact of political division in the United States on the response to the pandemic. “Putting the administration aside, I think that in this country, the degree of divisiveness is stunning. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Fauci said. “When you make a public health issue and convert it into political opposition—I mean, there should be no argument about wearing a mask or physical distancing. It becomes you’re on this side or that side. It’s unfortunate, but that’s happened, and I think that’s interfered with the quality of response in this country.”

Fauci also stressed the importance of diversity in vaccine trials. “We’ve got to get brown and black people, we’ve got to get Latinx and African Americans into the trial, so that when we show that we have a safe and effective trial — and a safe and effective product — that we can say to the minority communities which are at higher risk, ‘We’ve proven that we’ve got a good vaccine, but we also have proven it works in you and not just white people.’” To listen to the entire episode, click here.

Lungcast™ is a monthly pulmonary podcast series in collaboration with HCPLive® and the American Lung Association. Hosted by Rizzo, the series features interviews with world-leading researchers, clinicians and health care experts on the biggest topics in respiratory care.

Every episode is made available on HCPLive®, as well as on the ALA’s website. Listeners can also subscribe to Lungcast™ via Apple, Spotify and Audioboom.

