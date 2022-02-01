HBAR Foundation Supports Micropayment Platform Dropp with New Grant to Promote Customer Acquisition

Grant aims to grow audience for Dropp via monetary incentive

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The HBAR Foundation and Dropp, the world’s first cost-effective, digital micropayment transaction platform enabling payments both in FIAT ($USD) and cryptocurrency, today announced a grant that will help continue to establish Dropp as the go-to payments platform for small value transactions. The grant will immediately accelerate the adoption of affordable micro-payments, a significant unmet need in the digital economy.

“Dropp is a revolutionary technology that solves the incredibly large business problem of hefty fees associated with low-cost payments,” said Shayne Higdon, Executive Director & CEO at the HBAR Foundation. “The metaverse, Web3, media, publishing, and entertainment, as well as the creator economy are just a few beneficiaries of its technology, which makes small monetary digital transactions a profitable endeavor. We are excited to support Dropp with our grant by helping them to grow their customer base and extend the benefits of the technology to consumers globally.”

Dropp’s platform is built on the Hedera Hashgraph network, the world’s fastest distributed ledger offering high-performance and security through its public distributed ledger and is designed for the new and evolving digital ecosystem. Dropp is revolutionizing micropayments as it is a multi-currency platform that facilitates payments in U.S. dollars; Hedera’s native — energy-efficient cryptocurrency HBAR; and soon USDC — a digital stable coin associated with the US dollar.

Dropp is a micropayment platform built to offer a Pay-Per-Use pricing option to merchants. Dropp is bringing the concept of pay-per-use or usage-based pricing to the digital market. With Dropp, every digital merchant, large or small, can unbundle their services and offer them on a pay-per-use basis. There is a substantial unmet need in the market for affordable small-value transactions. In the last two years, the surge in digital services has made that need acute as digital merchants chase for more subscribers. With Dropp, consumers get a fair and convenient purchasing option, and merchants gain a new pricing method to acquire a new customer base with a low acquisition cost.

“The grant from The HBAR Foundation allows us to incentivize new customers with a $5 credit toward their first purchase. We want consumers to have a first-hand experience making a digital purchase or making micro-donations or tips. Dropp offers new purchasing options to consumers and an extremely easy-to-use experience to make small-value purchases. We want consumers to try out Dropp. This grant is the catalyst that will help boost the adoption of small value purchases.” said Sushil Prabhu, CEO and Founder at Dropp. “Our team has been working hard behind the scenes, using our 25+ years of financial, payment, technology experience and user experience, to solve the pain points for merchants, & consumers.”

The HBAR Foundation fuels growth of the Hedera ecosystem by providing grants and resources for technical assistance, marketing and business development to developers, startups and organizations building on the network. Hedera offers 10,000 transactions per second, near real-time settlement and low fees for bandwidth consumption. Since launching in 2018, the public network has processed over 1.75 billion transactions generated by real-world applications.

About Dropp

Dropp is a micropayment service for small transactions helping consumers to purchase small-value goods and services instantly without sharing personal details. Dropp maintains the privacy of purchases to the user, placing the consumer in complete control of their data. Dropp offers merchants a cost-effective platform to offer a pay-per-use option to their customers. Consumers can download Dropp on Google Play and the Apple Store; it is also available on Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox. To learn more about Dropp and its offerings, visit here.

About The HBAR Foundation

Working in parallel with entrepreneurs and the Hedera community, the HBAR Foundation acts as an integrated force multiplier to help builders and creators overcome the challenges of bringing their ideas to market. Get your project fully funded with HBAR through a simple and fast grant process and bring your project to market quickly.

