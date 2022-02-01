Hasselblad X2D 100C Mirrorless Medium Format Camera and New Medium Format Lenses; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Hasselblad has released the X2D 100C, a 100MP mirrorless medium format camera with better AF, IBIS, and a revised design, along with three new X system lenses.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is excited to announce the Hasselblad X2D 100C mirrorless medium format camera and three new X system lenses: the XCD 38mm f/2.5 V, XCD 55mm f/2.5 V, and XCD 90mm f/2.5 V. The X2D camera features a new 100MP BSI CMOS sensor, now with phase-detection AF, 7-stop image stabilization, and an updated design with an improved EVF, tilting touchscreen, and a built-in 1TB SSD. The new lenses feature revised exterior designs along with improved autofocus performance, an intuitive AF/MF switching design, new customizable control rings, and lighter, more compact designs.

Hasselblad X2D 100C Mirrorless Medium Format Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1725356-REG/hasselblad_cp_hb_00000723_01_x2d_100c_medium_format.html

The X2D represents a significant step forward for mirrorless medium format cameras. Characterized by its new 100MP sensor, this camera’s main selling point is undeniably excellent color and detail. This 44 x 33mm BSI CMOS sensor has a lower base sensitivity than the X1D (now at ISO 64 vs ISO 100) and a wider dynamic range (15 stops vs 14 stops) with impressive 16-bit color depth. The sensor also plays its part in improved autofocus performance; its design incorporates 294 phase-detection zones for greater accuracy and focusing speed in a variety of lighting conditions. Also related to the sensor, the X2D is the first camera of the X system to feature in-body image stabilization. This sensor-shift stabilization system compensates for up to 7 stops of camera shake and benefits working in low-light conditions with slower shutter speeds.

Beyond the imaging updates, the X2D also features a wealth of updates to its physical design and operational functions. The electronic viewfinder has been improved and now sports a 5.76m-dot resolution OLED panel and 1.0x magnification for a larger, clearer viewing experience. The rear 3.6″ touchscreen now also has a tilting design that’s better for working from low shooting angles. And, perhaps most surprisingly, the X2D now features a built-in 1TB SSD for on-board file storage, in addition to the single CFexpress Type B memory card slot.

New XCD V Lenses

In addition to the camera body, Hasselblad is also launching a trio of lenses, including the wide-angle XCD 38mm f/2.5 V, wide-normal XCD 55mm f/2.5 V, and short-telephoto XCD 90mm f/2.5 V. These lenses feature updated exterior designs with styling reminiscent of the film-era V lenses along with more compact and lightweight profiles compared to past XCD lenses. Another physical update for these ‘V’ lenses is the inclusion of a customizable control ring, which can be used to adjust a variety of exposure settings.

These lenses are also relatively faster than other similar focal lengths, both in terms of aperture and in focusing speed. Despite being smaller and lighter, they are also brighter than most Hasselblad X system lenses for improved low-light performance and depth of field control. These three lenses also afford faster AF performance when used with the X2D, thanks to a new stepping linear AF motor and internal focusing design. Additionally, they now have a push-pull mechanism for quickly switching between focusing modes, along with a mechanically linked MF mode and matching focus distance and depth of field scales.

