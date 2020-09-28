Hasbro to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HAS #HAS—Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that it will webcast its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, following the release of Hasbro’s financial results.

Certain financial and statistical information included in the webcast, such as information required by Regulation G, will be available at the time of the webcast on Hasbro’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.hasbro.com.

The webcast and the accompanying presentation slides will be available to investors and the media on Hasbro’s Investor Relations home page at https://investor.hasbro.com. A replay of the call will be available at the same location approximately two hours following completion of the event.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World’s Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio, eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for all children and all families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked among the 2020 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

