Hasbro to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Annual Investor Update at New York Toy Fair 2020

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HAS #HAS—Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that it will webcast its fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, following the release of Hasbro’s financial results.

Certain financial and statistical information included in the webcast, such as information required by Regulation G, will be available at the time of the webcast on Hasbro’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.hasbro.com.

Additionally, the Company will webcast its Annual Investor Update at New York Toy Fair 2020 on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The meeting will be hosted by Hasbro senior management including Brian Goldner, chairman and chief executive officer, Deborah Thomas, chief financial officer, and John Frascotti, president and chief operating officer.

Both webcasts and the accompanying presentation slides will be available to investors and the media on Hasbro’s Investor Relations home page at https://investor.hasbro.com. Replays of the call and the Investor Day will be available at the same location approximately 2 hours following completion of each event.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World’s Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, as well as its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past eight years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

