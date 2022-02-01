Hasbro Named One of America’s Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC

Hasbro ranked #1 in the Household & Leisure Goods industry

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global branded entertainment leader, was named one of America’s Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital, along with media partner CNBC, marking the latest recognition for the company’s commitment to using its business as a force for good. The Rankings are the only comprehensive evaluation of how the nation’s largest corporations perform on the issues that matter most to Americans today across five stakeholders: workers, communities, customers, shareholders & governance, and the environment.

In the 2023 Rankings, Hasbro is #1 in the Household & Leisure Goods industry, leading the way for the company’s dedication to prioritizing advancements in worker health and safety, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) efforts. Hasbro is noted as a strong performer in ethical leadership and accountability to stakeholders, rooted in the company’s Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time.

“We’re honored to be named one of America’s Most JUST Companies and to rank as the #1 company in our industry this year,” said Kathrin Belliveau, EVP & Chief Purpose Officer, Hasbro. “As we embark on the company’s 100th anniversary in 2023, Hasbro’s belief in doing well by doing good is stronger than ever. By creating joy and community around the world, we aspire to leave the world a better place than we found it.”

Hasbro was also ranked in the top 115 overall among more than 950 of the largest U.S.-based corporations.

“There has never been a more important time for businesses to step up, do right by their workers, and restore trust in capitalism and the American Dream,” said JUST Capital CEO Martin Whittaker. “This year’s JUST leaders demonstrate that just business truly is better business.”

For the annual rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans’ attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital has engaged more than 160,000 participants, on a fully representative basis, since 2015.

A comprehensive interactive ranking and benchmarking platform is available at justcapital.com/rankings.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit corporate.hasbro.com.

About CNBC

CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news, providing real-time financial market coverage, business content and general news consumed by more than 544 million people per month across all platforms. The network’s 14 live hours a day of news programming in North America (weekdays from 5:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC’s global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC’s highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also offers content through its vast portfolio of digital products such as: CNBC.com, which provides financial market news and information to CNBC’s investor audience; CNBC Make It, a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/. Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.

About JUST Capital

JUST Capital is an independent nonprofit dedicated to measuring and improving corporate stakeholder performance – from fair wages to workforce diversity to climate commitments – at America’s largest public companies. Our mission is to tackle the most pressing social challenges of our time by galvanizing the collective power of corporate America. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help deliver on the promise of stakeholder capitalism and an economy that works for all Americans. JUST Capital publishes the annual list of America’s Most JUST Companies, the JUST 100, in partnership with CNBC. To learn more, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com.

About JUST Capital Methodology

Since 2015, JUST Capital has surveyed more than 160,000 Americans on what Issues they believe U.S. companies should prioritize when it comes to just business behavior. Those Issues become the foundation by which we track, analyze, and incentivize corporate behavior change, including the Rankings of America’s Most JUST Companies. JUST evaluated 951 companies across 5 stakeholders, 20 Issues, and 245 raw data points to produce the 2023 Rankings, including the JUST 100 and Industry Leader lists.

