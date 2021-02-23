Hasbro Named as One of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies for 10th Consecutive Year

Recognition honors those companies who understand the importance of leading, making hard but values-based decisions, and their overall commitment to integrity

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hasbro, Inc., a global play and entertainment company, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies.





Hasbro has been recognized for ten consecutive years and is one of only four honorees in the Consumer Products industry. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

“Hasbro has a proud legacy of leading through our values and operating our business responsibly, sustainably and ethically—and we are honored to be recognized by Ethisphere for the tenth consecutive year,” said Kathrin Belliveau, Hasbro’s Chief Purpose Officer. “Making a positive contribution to the world around us is central to the way we measure our overall success. The humbling events of the past year have reinforced our commitment to put our purpose at the center of all that we do and to use our company, our brands, our entertainment and our influence to make a positive impact in the world.”

“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Hasbro for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

This year, the process was streamlined and question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

Honorees

