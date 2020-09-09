Hasbro Honors Essential Workers With Guess Who? Hometown Helpers

Available for pre-order now, game proceeds support No Kid Hungry and build on Hasbro’s commitment to helping children and families most in need during the COVID-19 crisis

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) announced Guess Who? Hometown Helpers, a game that celebrates healthcare workers, first responders and everyday heroes that have helped foster strength and community during the global health pandemic.

Available for pre-order now at www.HasbroPulse.com/GuessWhoHometownHelpers, Guess Who? Hometown Helpers is a new take on the family-friendly classic game that shines a light on essential careers, including Mom, Dad, Firefighter, Teacher, Nurse, Mail Carrier, Police Officer, Doctor and more. The game provides a sense of comfort and distraction for families during this uncertain time, while also giving parents the opportunity to have relatable conversations with their kids about inclusive play, the importance of these admirable careers and helping others.

“This year has brought a tremendous amount of hardship for so many families in the U.S., but through it we have also seen uplifting and profoundly inspirational stories,” says Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer, Hasbro. “We wanted to honor that hard work, perseverance and positivity and bring it to life the best way we knew how, through games, which have provided relief and joy for families around the world as they continue to adjust in this challenging time.”

Guess Who? Hometown Helpers will retail at $14.99 and Hasbro is proud to donate $10.00 per item sold, for a max contribution of $100,000, to No Kid Hungry from now through March 31, 2021. No Kid Hungry is a national campaign focused on ending childhood hunger in the United States. This contribution builds on Hasbro’s prior donation of more than $100,000 to No Kid Hungry as part of the Company’s overall COVID-19 response efforts.

“For the kids across the country who live with hunger, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been even more devastating,” said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “The support from Hasbro through their financial contributions as well as proceeds from the Guess Who? Hometown Helpers game is helping to provide healthy meals to kids and families most in need during this critical time.”

Guess Who? Hometown Helpers includes 2 gameboards, 48 face cards, 24 mystery cards, 2 scorekeepers and instructions. To win the game, players will look at all the people helping in the community and guess the other player’s mystery helper. You can visit Hasbro Pulse to pre-order the game now. The game will ship in late-October 2020.

Hasbro is dedicated to making a difference by using our brands, resources and expertise to improve the lives of children and their families around the world. For more information on our COVID-19 global response efforts, please visit our newsroom.

HAS-B

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World’s Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio, eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for all children and all families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked among the 2020 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

Contacts

Jen DeAngelis



[email protected]

401-727-6833