Hasbro Creates New Purpose Organization to Further Advance Positive Global Impact; Appoints Kathrin Belliveau Chief Purpose Officer

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), today announced the creation of a new Global Purpose Organization to further activate and accelerate the company’s ongoing efforts to make the world a better place for all children and all families. The team integrates key strategic functions across the global organization that are critical to advancing Hasbro’s positive impact around the world, including Global Government Relations, Global Communications, Corporate Social Responsibility, Sustainability, Ethical Sourcing and Philanthropy and Social Impact.





To lead this team, Kathrin Belliveau has been appointed Chief Purpose Officer, reporting to Hasbro’s Chairman and CEO, Brian Goldner.

Belliveau joined Hasbro in 1997 as an attorney supporting corporate, brand, licensing, global operations and commercial legal matters. She has held a series of leadership roles including the establishment of Hasbro’s global government relations practice and the development of Hasbro’s ethical sourcing and product safety programs. She has also been instrumental in the creation of Hasbro’s CSR function, leading the evolution of the company’s CSR and ESG strategy and priorities in response to the rapidly-changing environment and needs of stakeholders around the world.

“Hasbro has a proud legacy as a responsible corporate citizen and the extraordinary events of the past year have reinforced the importance of putting our purpose and values at the center of all that we do,” said Brian Goldner, chairman and CEO of Hasbro. “As global play and entertainment company, we have an opportunity, as well as a responsibility, to use our business as a force for good and convener of progress. I am confident that Kathrin’s appointment to Chief Purpose Officer and the creation of the new Global Purpose Organization will allow us to harness the full power of our efforts and have an even greater positive impact on the world.”

“Rapidly evolving global, environmental, and social issues have highlighted the importance of corporate purpose now more than ever. I’m excited to work with Brian, our senior leadership team, and our talented teams across the globe as we create a new organization to further embed purpose into everything we do and positively impact the world for years to come,” said Kathrin Belliveau, SVP and Chief Purpose Officer.

For the past nine consecutive years, Hasbro has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute and has ranked at the top of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by 3BL Media. Hasbro was recently named to the 2021 list of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital, ranking No. 1 in the Household Goods & Apparel category.

About Hasbro



Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World’s Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio, eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for all children and all families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked among the 2020 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years, and one of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital for the past four years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram, and @HasbroOfficial on Facebook.)

© 2020 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HAS-C

Contacts

Katy Hendrickson



401-727-5603



[email protected]