Hasbro Brings Back HeroQuest, Iconic Role-Playing Adventure Tabletop Game From The ‘80s

Now available through Hasbro’s crowdfunding platform, HasLab; find out more during Hasbro PulseCon Panel this Friday, 9/25

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) announced today the official re-launch of HeroQuest, an epic, high-fantasy, role-playing board game made in 1989 where the fate of the world is in the players’ hands. The game will be marketed under Avalon Hill, a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc. and leading brand in tabletop and strategy games. Relaunching through Hasbro’s crowdfunding platform, HasLab, this updated version of the game will feature new art, premium miniature figures and exclusive quest books for an enhanced gameplay experience and increased collectability. Fans can back the project starting today through 11:59 pm ET on November 6.

For a detailed first look at the game, Hasbro PulseCon – a virtual event that gives fans unprecedented access to their favorite Hasbro brands – will feature a panel exclusively for HeroQuest this Friday, September 25. The panel will feature members of the Avalon Hill Brand and Design Team, as well as two special guests: actor, director, writer, producer and HeroQuest fan, Joe Manganiello and the lead designer of the original HeroQuest, Steve Baker. More in-depth information on the available offerings as well as some exciting surprises and reveals for the relaunch will be shared with fans during the event. You can tune-in to the panel on Hasbro Pulse YouTube on Friday, September 25.

“There’s a powerful nostalgia that surrounds HeroQuest, and a gameplay experience that is back in style, making it the perfect time to bring back this epic brand,” says Jeff Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Hasbro Gaming. “HasLab creates the perfect avenue to deliver something directly to the fans and makes the community an integral part of the relaunch.”

HasLab is a Hasbro Pulse crowdfunding platform that aims to put dream products into the hands of fans. With fan support, the goal is to make products of varying price points and scale that are highly coveted items fans have been clamoring for, which now includes HeroQuest. There will be two tiers of the game available through HasLab:

Heroic Tier – Available for $99.99, this tier includes the core HeroQuest game system featuring 71 highly detailed character and furniture miniatures as well as 4 bonus hero miniatures and an exclusive Sir Ragnar miniature only available during the HasLab campaign.

Mythic Tier – Available for $149.99, this tier includes everything from the core HeroQuest game system, plus two expansion packs (Return of the WitchLord, Kellar’s Keep), two exclusive figures (Mentor, The WitchLord) and the ability to receive additional components and exclusive offerings through different tier unlocks, which are not available at the Heroic Tier.

Visit HasbroPulse.com and HeroQuest.AvalonHill.com to find out more about the project and officially become a backer. Check out HasbroPulseCon.com to find out more about the HeroQuest panel as well as other panel and activities taking place during PulseCon, and tune-in to PulseCon on the official Hasbro Pulse YouTube.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World’s Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio, eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for all children and all families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked among the 2020 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

About Hasbro PulseCon

Hasbro PulseCon is a 2-day virtual event giving fans unprecedented access to their favorite Hasbro brands, music & entertainment. Taking place on September 25-26, 2020 and hosted by SYFY Wire on-air correspondent, writer, and producer, Jackie Jennings, PulseCon promises fans in the US and Canada a front row seat to panels, talent appearances, brand reveals, product giveaways and more. Visit HasbroPulseCon.com for more information and tune-in to Hasbro Pulse YouTube to participate in panels and livestream events.

