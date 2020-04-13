Hasbro Announces Location Change for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HAS #HAS—Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) announced today a change in the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). As previously described in the Company’s proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, due to the public health concerns regarding the coronavirus or COVID-19, the Company has decided to hold the Annual Meeting solely by remote communication, in a virtual only format. No shareholders or guests will be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. The previously announced date and time of the meeting (May 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time) will not change.

Shareholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on the record date, March 18, 2020, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting and may attend the Annual Meeting online at www.meetingcenter.io/227440037. The password for the Annual Meeting is HAS2020. Shareholders will need the control number found on their Notice of Internet Availability, proxy card or voting instruction form. Guests or other persons who were not shareholders of record as of March 18, 2020 may view a webcast of the meeting by visiting www.meetingcenter.io/227440037, following the prompts and registering as a guest.

