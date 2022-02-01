Harvard MedTech Executives Appointed to IAIABC Committees on Work Disability, Medical and Regulatory Issues

Experts in Pain Relief Using Virtual Reality, Behavioral Coaching Will Bring A New Perspective On Workers’ Compensation Policies, Treatments and Reimbursement

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions (IAIABC) has appointed two Harvard MedTech executives to its committees.

Harvard MedTech Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Gerry Stanley, M.D., P-CEO, and Mark Moore, Senior Vice President, Market Partnerships, have both been appointed to serve on the Work Disability Prevention and Return to Work committee. In addition, Dr. Stanley will serve on Medical Issues committee of IAIABC, and Mark Moore was appointed to the Regulation Committee. All appointments are effective May 2022.

Since it was founded in 1914, the IAIABC has been providing information and education on workers’ compensation policy, regulation, and administration. Today, the IAIABC is the largest trade association of workers’ compensation jurisdictional agencies in North America.

“The IAIABC is at the forefront of providing information and education on workers’ compensation policy, regulation, and administration,” Dr. Stanley said. “Mark and I are honored to be appointed to serve on these critical committees.”

The workers’ compensation sector has long struggled to find solutions to alleviate chronic pain and trauma, resolve behavioral health issues related to injuries, and find alternatives to treat pain without potentially addictive drugs, expensive surgeries, or long-term therapy. Harvard MedTech’s Vx® Therapy solution treats all aspects of trauma by retraining neural pathways and changing the way the brain interprets and processes emotions and physical pain. Patients learn to lessen the experience of pain, become more resilient, recover faster and re-engage with their lives and work.

IAIABC’s Work Disability Prevention and Return to Work Committee engages workers’ compensation and disability experts to learn, collaborate, and execute best practices to prevent and minimize work disability and improve return to work outcomes to benefit workers, their families, employers, and society. The Medical Issues committee exists to identify problems, challenges, and innovative approaches in the fields of occupational health medicine, disability, and rehabilitation; develop implementation strategies, information, and technical resources; and provide inter-jurisdictional assistance to promote best medical and disability management practices. The Regulatory Committee addresses regulatory issues related to workers’ compensation.

About Harvard MedTech

Harvard MedTech is a breakthrough digital health company that is tapping the new science of how the brain works, combining specially designed virtual reality experiences, psychosocial support, digital engagement and proprietary AI algorithms to retrain neural pathways and alleviate the effects of trauma, including pain, PTSD, anxiety, depression and sleep disorders. The company’s Vx Therapy model is the first to comprehensively integrate this unique combination of digital technologies with behavioral health interventions, in a virtual application that moves the points of care to the patient’s home. This virtual engagement drives high compliance, patient satisfaction and optimal outcomes. It also allows the solution to be affordable and scalable at a population health level. This non-invasive and non-pharmacological approach also provides data that is trackable for a clear assess of its value to patient and health care providers. Visit www.harvardmedtech.com for more information.

