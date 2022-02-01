Harvard MedTech Celebrates 2022 Comp Laude® Award Winner Tyler Wilson

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harvard MedTech patient Tyler Wilson was named as a 2022 Comp Laude® Award Winner, in a ceremony held October 4 in Huntington Beach, California. A police officer who overcame PTSD with Vx® Therapy, a combination of virtual reality, behavioral coaching, and artificial intelligence, Wilson was one of five workers’ compensation patients honored for their efforts in overcoming injuries they suffered while on the job.

Wilson’s severe PTSD was brought on by traumatic experiences as a Sheriff’s Deputy in Florida. After traditional approaches were ineffective in bringing him relief, he sought help from Harvard MedTech. The company’s Vx® Therapy program helped his brain form new neural pathways, effectively creating permanent relief by changing the way he experienced trauma.

In the Harvard MedTech program, Wilson learned mindfulness and meditation techniques through sessions with the VR technology and had counseling sessions with a therapist who was selected based on his needs. He noted improvements almost immediately with the Vx® Therapy, first in the quality and duration of his sleep, then a lessening of his anxiety and reduction in the number and intensity of panic attacks. He completed the 90-day program with an 84% overall improvement rate, including a 50% anxiety level reduction while using the headset and legacy anxiety relief of 12 hours, and a 33% reduction in anxiety level when exposed to situations known to be anxiety triggers. Through this therapy, Wilson was able to recover, return to work, and gain his life back.

“Tyler’s openness to trying new approaches, his diligence in following through with the therapy, and his advocacy for mental health treatment for first responders all contributed to making him the ideal candidate for this prestigious award,” said Gerry Stanley, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Harvard MedTech. “Vx® Therapy is a breakthrough solution for treating trauma which can include chronic or acute pain, depression, anxiety, sleep issues, and PTSD-related symptoms in workers’ compensation patients. Patients are able to re-program their brains to change the sensation of trauma, which in turn alleviates their symptoms on a permanent basis.”

Results of Vx® Therapy have been published in the peer-reviewed journal, Pain and Therapy. The modality is also being used in research studies with Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins Medicine, New York University and Northwestern University, comparing the effectiveness of virtual reality during outpatient procedures.

Harvard MedTech is a breakthrough digital health company that is tapping the new science of how the brain works, combining specially designed virtual reality experiences, psychosocial support, digital engagement, and proprietary AI algorithms to retrain neural pathways and alleviate the effects of trauma, including pain, PTSD, anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders. The company's Vx® Therapy model is the first to comprehensively integrate this unique combination of digital technologies with behavioral health interventions, in a virtual application that moves the points of care to the patient's home.

