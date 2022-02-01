Harvard MedTech Appoints Peter Predmore as Vice President, Market Partnerships

Innovative Virtual Reality and Behavioral Coaching Solution for Pain Relief Expands in Payer Markets

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harvard MedTech, a breakthrough digital health company that combines virtual reality, behavioral therapy, and artificial intelligence to heal trauma, today announced the appointment of Peter Predmore as Vice President, Market Partnerships within the payer market.

“As our innovative solution becomes the new standard for treating pain and trauma in work-related industries, Peter’s consultative and solutions-based approach will help to accelerate the rate of adoption among payers of all types,” said Mark Moore, Senior Vice President, Market Partnerships. “With Peter’s skill-set and experience, we will be able to develop even more mutually beneficial and successful partnerships that help injured workers through their recovery while delivering cost mitigation strategies to our partners.“

Harvard MedTech’s Vx® Therapy is transforming the treatment of both acute and chronic pain, leveraging the brain’s ability to re-wire itself with new neural pathways developed through an immersive virtual reality experience and behavioral therapy. As pain decreases, patients are able to regain functioning to resume their lives. The therapy also helps to alleviate other symptoms of trauma such as depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders.

“Helping injured workers to heal and become pain-free has been the focus of my career,” commented Peter. “With Harvard MedTech, we have a totally new approach that doesn’t require drugs or surgery, and that can bring long-term relief. It is an absolutely innovative and needed solution in workers’ compensation.”

Peter brings 15 years of experience in the workers’ compensation marketplace with a focus on complex clinical-based sales, network development and channel partnership strategy. He holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Florida State University. He will be based in Florida with a focus on payers throughout the United States.

For more information, visit www.harvardmedtech.com.

About Harvard MedTech

Harvard MedTech is a breakthrough digital health company that is tapping the new science of how the brain works, combining specially designed virtual reality experiences, psychosocial support, digital engagement and proprietary AI algorithms to retrain neural pathways and alleviate the effects of trauma, including pain, PTSD, anxiety, depression and sleep disorders. The company’s Vx Therapy model is the first to comprehensively integrate this unique combination of digital technologies with behavioral health interventions, in a virtual application that moves the points of care to the patient’s home. This virtual engagement drives high compliance, patient satisfaction and optimal outcomes. It also allows the solution to be affordable and scalable at a population health level. This non-invasive and non-pharmacological approach also provides data that is trackable for a clear assess of its value to patient and health care providers. Visit www.harvardmedtech.com for more information.

Contacts

Joy Scott



[email protected]

(818) 610-0270