Harvard MedTech Appoints Anita Breedlove Vice President of Market Partnerships

New Role Will Support Rapid Expansion of Vx® Therapy, a Breakthrough Solution for Trauma and Pain

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anita Breedlove has been appointed Vice President of Market Partnerships at Harvard MedTech, a breakthrough digital health company pioneering Vx Therapy that comprehensively integrates virtual reality with behavioral health for the treatment of the effects of trauma, including pain, without drugs or surgery.

“Anita is an accomplished sales and client management executive in workers’ compensation who brings additional breadth and depth to our market partnership initiatives,” said Mark Moore, Senior Vice President, Market Partnerships. “Her knowledge of the workers’ compensation industry, coupled with her consultative skills, will prove invaluable to the clients and injured workers served by Harvard MedTech.”

Anita’s focus will be on Harvard MedTech’s relationships with workers’ compensation carriers, third party administrators, self-insured employers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit management firms (PBMs) and alternative networks.

“As someone who has spent a career in workers’ compensation, I am tremendously excited to be part of the team that is bringing Harvard MedTech’s breakthrough solution to both payers and patients,” said Breedlove. “Our industry has struggled for years to find effective solutions for pain management without the risk of addiction or unnecessary surgical interventions. Vx Therapy is that solution.”

Anita has more than 25 years of experience in workers compensation, managed care and health care services, holding positions with firms like Care Services, One Call, EK Health Services, and Conduent. She is a former board member of the Alliance of Women in Workers’ Compensation, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Northwood University, where she graduated summa cum laude.

For more information, visit www.harvardmedtech.com.

About Harvard MedTech

Harvard MedTech is a breakthrough digital health company that is tapping the new science of how the brain works, combining specially designed virtual reality experiences, psychosocial support, digital engagement and proprietary AI algorithms to retrain neural pathways and alleviate the effects of trauma, including pain, PTSD, anxiety, depression and sleep disorders. The company’s Vx Therapy model is the first to comprehensively integrate this unique combination of digital technologies with behavioral health interventions, in a virtual application that moves the points of care to the patient’s home. This virtual engagement drives high compliance, patient satisfaction and optimal outcomes. It also allows the solution to be affordable and scalable at a population health level. This non-invasive and nonpharmacological approach also provides data that is trackable for a clear assessment of its value to patient and health care providers.

Contacts

Joy Scott



Scott Public Relations



818-610-0270



[email protected]