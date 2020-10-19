Harrison Ford and Ed Helms Pair for STXfilms’ Seafaring Comedy “The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Aboard the Horn High Yo”

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man & BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) (“ErosSTX”), a global entertainment company, announced today that STXfilms has acquired the comedy script The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Aboard the Horn High Yo with Harrison Ford and Ed Helms attached to star. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

The screenplay is by Ben Bolea. LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell, and Pete Shilaimon are producing the film alongside Kim Zubick. LD’s Michael Glassman will executive produce.

Inspired by a true story, Burt Squire revolves around a family man in the midst of a midlife crisis who embarks on what he hopes would be a dream sailing vacation, but ends up shipwrecked in the Atlantic Ocean with a charming but unhinged sea captain.

Commenting on the announcement, Fogelson said, “We love this story and are looking forward to working with Mickey and the team at LD and this incredible cast. There’s no one better than Ed Helms to play an everyday guy who gets saddled with every comedic misfortune life could throw his way, and Harrison is going to create yet another memorable and iconic character as an unhinged sea captain. Instead of a road-trip comedy, we can’t wait to see these unlikely buddies in this seafaring comedy.”

HARRISON FORD most recently followed his return to the role of Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise by starring in The Call of the Wild for Amazon and in Blade Runner 2049 as Rick Deckard. He’s next set to star in Annapurna Television’s “The Staircase” and to reprise his role as Indiana Jones. Ford is represented by UTA.

ED HELMS most recently starred in Netflix’s “Coffee and Kareem” and the comedy hit Tag. He has starred in such blockbusters as The Hangover trilogy and hit series including “The Office.” In 2012, he and Mike Falbo founded Pacific Electric Picture Co, a TV and film production company with a first look deal at Universal Television.

Pacific Electric is currently producing the scripted comedy series “Rutherford Falls,” created by Helms, Mike Schur, and Sierra Ornelas for Peacock which stars Helms. They are in prep on their NBC show “True Story,” hosted by Helms and Randall Park, based on the highly acclaimed Australian format that will feature true stories from ordinary Americans reenacted by comedians. They are also in post on a sketch series for Netflix set to be released later this year. They also have a mini series in development at AMC with Jim Gaffigan attached to star as the former mayor of Toronto Rob Ford.

In 2017, Pacific Electric released their Comedy Central special, “The Fake News with Ted Nelms,” a subversive, a-political news show satire, hosted by a guy who kind of looks like Ed Helms. The special was honored with the Writers Guild of America Award for the Best Comedy/Variety Special.

Helms is represented by UTA, Artists First, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

The film will be overseen by STXfilms’ Drew Simon and Spencer Ela.

