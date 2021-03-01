HarbourVest Partners Expands Senior Team with Promotions to Managing Director, Principal, and Senior Vice President

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HarbourVest Partners, a global private markets asset manager, today announced its 2021 promotions, including five new Managing Directors; as well as four new Principals and three Senior Vice Presidents. These promotions recognize team members whose expertise contributes to the success of HarbourVest and its clients across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

“Our strong global team proved to be our most valuable investment as we pivoted and quickly adapted to a rapidly changing environment last year,” said Peter Wilson, Managing Director, HarbourVest Partners. “This strong foundation kept our focus on delivering solutions for our clients, and working closely with our General Partners to navigate the challenging market shifts created by the global pandemic.”

In addition to the Managing Directors, Principals and Senior Vice Presidents, this round of promotions also included 12 Vice Presidents.

Promotions to Managing Director, Principal, and Senior Vice President included:

MANAGING DIRECTORS



Greg Ciesielski



Sofia Gertsberg



McComma (Mac) Grayson



Seth Palmer



Dustin Willard

PRINCIPALS AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENTS



Principals



Cartus Chan



Michael Joseph



Lenny Li



Taehyun Yum

Senior Vice Presidents



Ian Jack



Alicia Curran Sweeney



Jean Walsh

For more information on the HarbourVest team, please visit: https://www.harbourvest.com/team.

ABOUT HARBOURVEST

HarbourVest is an independent, global private markets investment specialist with over 35 years of experience and more than $71 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2020. The Firm’s powerful global platform offers clients investment opportunities through primary fund investments, secondary investments, and direct co-investments in commingled funds or separately managed accounts. HarbourVest has more than 675 employees, including more than 150 investment professionals across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. This global team has committed more than $45 billion to newly-formed funds, completed over $28 billion in secondary purchases, and invested over $21 billion directly in operating companies. Partnering with HarbourVest, clients have access to customized solutions, longstanding relationships, and actionable insights.

