HappyNest App Empowers Everyone to Invest in Commercial Real Estate

The HappyNest mobile app provides anyone with a smartphone the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate for just $10

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HappyNest allows everyday people access to top-quality, high-performing real estate investments, making the entry into this asset class easier, and allowing everyone the ability to truly diversify their investment portfolio.

When it comes to investing, many consider the stock market the ultimate financial investment option. Without a diversified portfolio, however, investors could risk losing large amounts of money from a dip in the markets. High-quality real estate investments have historically provided shelter from market volatility.

One often-overlooked alternative are Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). REITs allow all investors to own a stake in valuable real estate with the potential for both share value appreciation and dividend-based income derived from rent and real estate value growth. In fact, between 1960 and 2015, REITs outperformed global stocks by an average of 6.43% per year, compared to 5.45% for global stocks.1

“I created HappyNest so that investors, regardless of their financial means, could achieve their savings goals,” said Jesse Prince, Founder, and CEO of HappyNest. “Our easy-to-use mobile app removes all of the traditional barriers to investing in commercial real estate with a $10 minimum investment as part of our mission to educate investors about the benefits of having a diversified financial strategy that includes options like real estate investing.”

Traditionally, accessing REITs has been very difficult for several reasons, including:

High minimum cost to invest

High management fees

High front-end load fees

With HappyNest, investors have access to a high-quality REIT for as little as $10, as well as flexible investment options, investment education, and guidance on real estate investment best practices. HappyNest allows investors to:

Easily Access a Top Real Estate Fund . An easy-to-use, intuitive user interface enables investors to set up and manage their accounts quickly and easily.

. An easy-to-use, intuitive user interface enables investors to set up and manage their accounts quickly and easily. Invest With Flexibility . Invest in amounts that meet any lifestyle and investment goals. Quickly choose goals and determine how much is needed to invest to meet them.

. Invest in amounts that meet any lifestyle and investment goals. Quickly choose goals and determine how much is needed to invest to meet them. Maximize Investment Returns. Take advantage of reduced fees to ensure investment dollars are working for investors and not their investment manager.

HappyNest allows investors to diversify their portfolio and gain access to an asset class that has proven itself as a secure, high-performing, long-term investment. For more information on HappyNest, visit www.myhappynest.com. To download the app, visit here for iOS or here for Android.

About HappyNest

HappyNest is an app that allows investors to unlock the potential of real estate, starting with just $10. Experience the stability, tax benefits, and wealth creation traditionally reserved for those of advanced means–all from a smartphone–with HappyNest’s commercial real estate app. Investors can own an equity interest in a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate and continuously receive dividends for years to come.

“This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell shares or securities in HappyNest or any related or associated company. Any such offer or solicitation will be made only by means of registration, verification, and approval on the HappyNest mobile app and in accordance with the terms of all applicable securities and other laws. None of the information presented in this press release constitutes investment advice or counsel or solicitation for investment in any security, nor is it intended to form the basis for any investment decision, and no specific recommendations are intended.”

1https://www.marketwatch.com/story/spoiler-alert-reits-have-outperformed-stocks-for-the-past-50-years-2018-11-01

