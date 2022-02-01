Hangar 420 Brings WILLIE’S RESERVE Cannabis Products to the Ocean State

WARWICK, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hangar 420, a leading next-generation cannabis producer and distributor owned by Ocean State Controlled Botanicals (OSBC), has announced that it has entered into a commercial packaging, licensing and distribution agreement with Long Play Inc., a Colorado Corporation and licensors of renowned cannabis brand “WILLIE’S RESERVE™.”

The WILLIE’S RESERVE branded products packaged and distributed by Hangar 420 will include top shelf flower, pre-rolls and vape cartridges.

Co-founded by renowned singer-songwriter and cannabis pioneer Willie Nelson in 2015, the iconic Willie’s Reserve brand has become widely recognized for its commitment to the celebration of what is possible when enthusiasts and experts join forces to collaborate. WILLIE’S RESERVE™ embraces the natural diversity of the plant, the range of cultivation methods, and the spectrum of effects cannabis creates.

“With the recent legalization of adult-use recreational marijuana in Rhode Island, our distribution rights for Willies Reserve is great news for all of the fans of this beloved brand and its superior product throughout New England,” said Octavius Prince, CEO and founder of Hangar 420. “We are proud to bring this cannabis industry icon to the region and are committed to our role as a leading producer and distributor in Rhode Island that will contribute to the millions in new revenue for the state next fiscal year and beyond.”

“The WILLIE’S RESERVE brand aligns well with our commitment to innovation and mission to bring premium and rare cannabis products to Rhode Island,” said Joe Dilley, Director of Post Production at Hangar 420. “Their product will be an immediate addition to our medical marijuana offerings and will undoubtedly be a popular asset as we prepare to meet the consumer demand for recreational at the end of the year.”

Hangar 420’s state-of-the-art, 18,000-square-foot facility announced its formal opening in June 2021. It was designed with the flexibility to scale the facility and production capacity in line with growing demand and is the first of its kind in Rhode Island.

Through Hangar 420, WILLIE’S RESERVE will be available at local compassion centers later this month and at cannabis retailers in Rhode Island on December 1.

About Hangar 420

Based in Warwick, Rhode Island, Hangar 420 is a leading next-generation cannabis producer and distributor. Bolstered by an award-winning team, Hangar 420 aims to provide premium cannabis products. For more information, visit Hangar420.com.

Contacts

Media:

Lisa Throckmorton



REQ for Hangar 420



[email protected]