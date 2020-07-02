HanesBrands Introduces Consumer Face Masks and Completes Production of Cloth Face Coverings for U.S. Government

More than 450 million cloth face coverings and more than 20 million medical gowns for the U.S. government delivered on schedule





Washable, reusable and breathable Hanes and Champion brand face masks introduced to consumers and business-to-business customers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI) has completed production and distribution of more than 450 million all-cotton cloth face coverings and more than 20 million medical gowns supplied to the U.S. government for use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also has introduced various all-cotton, nylon, and polyester blend face masks for consumers under its Hanes and Champion brands that are available online, in leading retail stores, and in company outlet stores. The company’s business-to-business operations are also supplying large quantity orders to organizations.

“We are proud of the commitment of our employees and our ability to quickly pivot to large-scale production of face coverings and face masks to meet important needs during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michael E. Faircloth, group president, global operations, American casualwear and e-commerce. “In just three months, we were able to go from never having produced face masks to making more than 450 million government face coverings, designing and developing branded programs of high-quality comfortable nonmedical face masks for consumers, and safely and responsibly reopening operations to support our core innerwear and activewear businesses. We have been able to keep tens of thousands of employees in the United States and across our global supply chain gainfully employed, productive and safe during a crippling pandemic.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the wearing of cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially when social distancing cannot be practiced. Emerging evidence indicates face coverings act as barriers to the dispersion of respiratory droplets when worn over the mouth and nose.

Hanes Face Masks

Hanes has introduced 3-ply all-cotton face masks for consumers in 5-count and 10-count packages available at leading mass merchandise, dollar store, grocery, drug, and home improvement retailers. The comfort features of the reusable and washable face masks include breathable wicking soft cotton fabric and adjustable nosepieces. The nonmedical masks, which come in black and white colors, are also available in 10-count and 50-count packs on Hanes.com.

Also available on the Hanes.com website and in the company’s outlet retail stores are Hanes lightweight 2-ply seamless face masks. The washable and reusable face masks feature seamless stretch-to-fit construction with comfort ear loops and breathable and wicking nylon-spandex-polyester blend fabric. The face masks manufactured in the company’s Arkansas hosiery production plant are available in several colors, including aluminum, royal blue, and blossom, come in 6-count and 60-count pack sizes.

Champion Face Masks

Champion has introduced a lightweight 1-ply polyester-spandex blend face mask in three vibrant graphic-design patterns and colors. The lie-flat masks are sold individually on the Champion.com website and are available in camouflage, cloud-dye blue, and Champion script logo designs.

Champion plans to introduce two additional face mask styles this summer.

In mid-July, Champion will introduce a 2-ply all-cotton face mask featuring X-Temp cooling and wicking fabric. The mask will be available in black, navy and khaki colors on the Champion.com website and in the company’s retail outlet stores.

In August, Champion will introduce a 2-ply cotton-polyester blend face mask featuring adjustable nose piece and X-Temp cooling and wicking fabric. The masks will be come in multiple colors and two adult sizes and one youth size. They will be available at leading midtier department stores, sporting goods stores, and specialty retailers, as well as on the Champion.com web site.

Government Masks and Gowns

HanesBrands produced reusable face coverings and gowns in accordance with efforts by the U.S. government to supplement supplies of nonsurgical personal protection for use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the more than 450 million cloth face coverings, the company designed, developed and produced more than 20 million washable and reusable long-sleeve medical gowns distributed to hospitals and healthcare facilities in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for face masks, including cloth face coverings, in response to concerns about insufficient supply and availability for use by members of the general public and healthcare personnel for source control. Face masks, including cloth face coverings, when used as source control, may help in preventing or slowing the spread of COVID-19. These face masks are not authorized to be personal protective equipment. They are not a substitute for filtering face piece respirators or for surgical face masks.

In accordance with the emergency use authorization, HanesBrands’ government cloth face coverings and consumer face masks:

Have not been FDA cleared or approved.

Have been authorized by the FDA under an EUA for use by healthcare professionals as personal protective equipment to help prevent the spread of infection or illness in healthcare settings and by the general public to help slow the spread of the virus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Are authorized only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of medical devices, including alternative products used as medical devices, during the COVID-19 outbreak, under section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. Section 360bbb-3(b)(1) unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

HanesBrands is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, DIM, Maidenform, Bali, Playtex, Lovable, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Wonderbra, Berlei and Gear for Sports. For more information on the company’s commitment to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.HanesForGood.com. For news about HanesBrands, visit the company’s newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/.

Contacts

News Media: Matt Hall, (336) 519-3386, [email protected]

Analysts and Investors: T.C. Robillard, (336) 519-2115