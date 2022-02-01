Hammerspace’s Powerful Data Orchestration Solution that Creates a Global Data Environment for Broadcast and Film Wins Coveted 2023 IABM BaM Award

Recognized as the Gold Standard for Rewarding Broadcast and Media Innovation, the 2023 IABM BaM Awards Names Hammerspace the Winner in the “Store” Category

SAN MATEO, Calif. & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NAB2023—The 2023 NAB Show – Hammerspace, the leader in data orchestration of enterprise file data on any existing data center infrastructure or public cloud service, today announced the prestigious IABM BaM® Awards 2023 has named Hammerspace the winner in the “Store” category. The category winner results and awards were presented at the awards party on Monday, April 17, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort.





The IABM BaM awards recognized Hammerspace for delivering a powerful scale-out software solution that automates unstructured data orchestration and unified file access across any on-premises or cloud storage type from any vendor in one or more locations globally to bridge incompatible silos and automate workflows. With Hammerspace, media and entertainment organizations can now unify global access across on-premises storage/compute resources with cloud providers and regions from any vendor, resulting in decreased costs and increased adaptability to changing production requirements.

“We are delighted to win this prestigious industry award, particularly given the strength of the other shortlisted entries,” said Floyd Christofferson, VP of Product Marketing at Hammerspace. “The esteemed judging panel values innovative solutions essential to the market and which set the standard for the category. The IABM BaM award is an outstanding recognition of the talented and dedicated Hammerspace team, whose groundbreaking work has taken post-production workflows to a new level. By allowing secure, real-time artist collaboration with content stored on multiple on-prem and cloud infrastructures and without creating copies of the content, Hammerspace has revolutionized how broadcast, film, animation, gaming and other related industries can manage distributed workflows and data across one or more on-premises and cloud compute and storage resources.”

Hammerspace is demonstrating its award-winning solution at NAB 2023 in booth #N3043.

IABM BaM Award category winners were chosen by a panel of more than 40 independent expert judges, each with specialized expertise in one or more categories. Judging is based on the perceived industry impact within the chosen category related to end-user benefit, value for money, innovation, implementation, performance or new opportunities created.

The Store category of the IABM BaM Awards 2023 covers an ever-growing field of every process in the chain that needs access to storage, whether it’s raw content, work-in-progress, completed projects or archived content.

About Hammerspace

The Hammerspace solution is a software-defined automated data orchestration system with a complete set of data services to unify and manage data in a Global Data Environment across the edge, data centers, and public cloud infrastructure. Hammerspace delivers the world’s first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications on any vendor’s data center storage or public cloud services, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Seagate Lyve Cloud.

Hammerspace and the Hammerspace logo are trademarks of Hammerspace, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

©2023 Hammerspace, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Hammerspace Press Contact:

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of Hammerspace



Linda Dellett, 303-439-9398



Mara Samuels, 732-872-2515



[email protected]